Shocking moment house explodes as victim whose clothes were in tatters when she was pulled from the rubble continues to fight for her life in hospital.

A man who was rescued from the rubble of his home after an explosion continues to fight for his life in hospital.

The 57-year-old was rescued by a passing roofer after a suspected gas explosion left him with “severe burns” and destroyed his property in Kirkland Walk, Middlesbrough, on Tuesday afternoon.

Doorbell footage of the explosion was posted on social media and showed a sudden burst of flames erupting from the house, followed by thick plumes of smoke covering the local area.

Cleveland police said the scene of the explosion remained cordoned off due to fears about the dangers posed by structural damage to the building.

Residents say the victim’s clothes were in tatters as brave local Kayfee Hameed, 45, carried him on his back away from danger and placed him on the grass outside.

Michael Clark, who lives with his wife in Kirkland Walk, said on Tuesday: “The man was screaming in the rubble.

‘The man looked terrible when they took him out. All of his clothes were stuck to him and looked like rags.

“All his hair was burned, everything, from top to bottom.”

Mr Hameed said Mirror: ‘I ran inside and said, “Is there anyone there?” The man was lying down, he had all the stones in his leg. He was just shocked.

‘I told him to come closer because the fire was going down. I put him on my back and took him out. I put it in the grass. All of his skin came off like a carrying bag.

It is not the first time Hameed has helped in a crisis, as he bravely intervened and assisted armed police in Middlesbrough after a fight between armed men spilled into the grounds of Berwick Hills Primary School in 2021.

After Hameed took him to safety, the man was taken to Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, by air ambulance.

Two ambulance teams, a rapid response paramedic, a doctor, four hazardous area response teams and the air ambulance were sent to the scene.

Great North Air Ambulance Service said: “Our team was activated at 12.46pm to an incident in Middlesbrough.

‘We had two doctors and two paramedics attend the scene and work alongside North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient.

“The patient is being airlifted to the hospital.”

Reports suggested that a house had been severely damaged by an explosion.

Cleveland firefighters were asked to stay away from the scene of the incident in Kirkland Walk, Middlesbrough.

Kayfee Hameed bravely intervened to remove the victim from the house.

Images from the scene show that a semi-detached property has been completely destroyed.

Firefighters remain on scene and the area has been cordoned off to the public.

Police say they are working with Middlesbrough Council, Cleveland Fire Brigade, Northern Power Grid and others to establish what happened and ensure residents affected by the incident are supported.

A force spokesman said: “The 57-year-old man who was seriously injured in the incident is in hospital in a critical condition.”

Residents described the explosion as “absolute carnage.”

Sean Joseph, who lives at the back of the property, said: “I work from home and I just heard a big explosion. I actually thought it was a plane crashing.”

Luke Myler, a local councillor, posted on X: ‘Very concerned by the news emerging from Park End.

‘Emergency services are responding now. “I would urge people not to speculate until details are confirmed. I will keep residents informed when I can, and my team is here to help connect anyone affected with relevant services.”