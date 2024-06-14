Shocking moment: A three-month-old boy’s stroller rolls into the path of the train in front of a distraught mother and grandmother because it won’t stop on the station platform.

This is the shocking moment a child’s pram hit the side of a train that had not stopped on a station platform as horrified passengers looked on.

CCTV footage captured the distressing scenes at Banbury train station on Saturday (June 8) when a pram with a three-month-old child inside rolled onto the tracks and collided with the Cross Country train.

The impact sent the stroller spiraling down the platform, but the boy was unharmed after paramedics were called to the scene and given the all clear.

Onlookers said the baby’s mother and grandmother were distraught, after they desperately tried to stop the collision, seeing the pram roll onto the station’s yellow line as the train arrived at the platform.

According to a rail industry source, engineer David Ward had attempted to stop the train but it had overrun the station.

It is believed that he passed through the station because he mistakenly thought the train had eight carriages instead of four.

According to a rail industry source, train driver David Ward (pictured) had attempted to stop the train but it had overtaken it.

The images show the train approaching platform 2, where several passengers are waiting to board.

At the other end of the platform, a blue stroller can be seen slowly rolling onto the tracks while the train is still moving, causing a woman to run out and try to grab it.

The front of the stroller hits the third car of the moving train, sending it flying down the platform sideways.

He avoids falling onto the tracks, much to the relief of surprised onlookers.