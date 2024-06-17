Shirtless Jack Grealish relaxes on holiday in Sardinia with girlfriend Sasha Attwood after missing out on Euro squad

Jack Grealish was seen making the most of his time off from football as he went on holiday to Sardinia with his girlfriend Sasha Attwood.

The Manchester City striker, 28, has some time on his hands after failing to make Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man England squad for Euro 2024.

Jack, who has been dating Sasha since they were teenagers at school, was seen sunbathing topless and relaxing by their hotel pool.

Meanwhile, the model, 28, looked typically chic in a green striped shirt and matching pants, with a white swimsuit underneath.

She completed the look with white sandals, delicate gold jewelry and chic sunglasses, while carrying her belongings in a Chanel beach bag.

Jack Grealish was seen making the most of his time off from football as he went on holiday to Sardinia with his girlfriend Sasha Attwood.

The model, 28, looked typically chic in a green striped shirt and matching pants, with a white swimsuit underneath.

Jack, who has been dating Sasha since they were teenagers at school, was seen sunbathing topless and relaxing by their hotel pool.

On Instagram, Jack shared a shirtless photo as he sweated from his workout in the 24-degree heat.

Meanwhile, Sasha also shared a snap on social media of her iced coffee poolside.

England fans are divided over Jack Grealish’s omission from Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad after he was named as one of seven players removed from the original group.

There were rumors that Grealish would miss the cut along with Harry Maguire, who Mail Sport also predicted would miss out due to a calf injury.

Southgate has now confirmed that the Manchester City star will not travel to Germany as he appears to be paying the price for a disappointing campaign with the Premier League winners.

However, the decision to release the 28-year-old winger has sparked mixed reactions among fans on social media, with some agreeing that his performance this season justified his defeat, while others called the move “crazy.”

It comes after Grealish has enjoyed a series of drunken celebrations since Manchester City won the league last month, when he was almost seen falling off the top of the team’s open-top bus for their victory parade.

Sasha completed the look with white sandals, delicate gold jewelry and chic sunglasses, while carrying her belongings in a Chanel beach bag.

Sasha went makeup-free during the outing, showing off her natural beauty.

The Manchester City striker, 28, has some time on his hands after failing to make Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man England squad for Euro 2024.

On Instagram, Jack shared a shirtless photo as he sweated from his workout in the 24-degree heat.

Sasha also shared a snap on social media of her iced coffee poolside.

Last month, Sasha spoke proudly of her boyfriend Jack following Manchester City’s Premier League victory as she shared a loving photo.

The model took to Instagram to post the adorable photo in which the couple is seen posing on the soccer field moments after their victory.

After Man City clinched a historic fourth consecutive Premier League title on Sunday, Sasha, who has been with Jack since they were 16, made sure to cheer him on in the dugout.

While childhood sweethearts tend to keep their relationship a secret, Sasha couldn’t help but show off 28-year-old Jack.

She captioned her post: ‘Champions X4. What a team, how proud!’

Sasha and Jack put on a display of love after the game, hugging each other’s arms as they posed for a photo to capture the memorable moment.

Jack led Manchester City’s celebrations into the early hours of this morning alongside his teammates.

Jack celebrated with his girlfriend Sasha after Manchester City won the Premier League

Jack Grealish is pictured enjoying the sun with his girlfriend Sasha Attwood

The star was seen sporting a £2,000 suit and posted a video of him singing Natasha Bedingfield’s Unwriting as the party at a Greek restaurant went on until 5am

He wore the eye-catching Gucci suit – a brand for which he is an ambassador – to the dinner and later posted a clip to his Instagram Stories singing the lyrics “the rest is not yet written” while holding a glass and showing off his winner’s outfit. . medal.

Along with the players, many supportive partners attended the event, smiling at the success. Phil Foden’s girlfriend Rebecca Cooke was there, as was his mother Claire Rowlands, while Rico Lewis was also seen holding hands with his partner, and Pep Guardiola’s wife Cristina was photographed.

There were wild scenes at the final whistle at 6pm yesterday as jubilant fans stormed the Etihad Stadium pitch and flares were set off outside the city’s pubs.