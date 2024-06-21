Shirley Ballas reveals what really happened when Kate Middleton visited Strictly with her three children last year and praises the young royals who behaved wonderfully.

Shirley Ballas has revealed what really happened when the Princess of Wales and her three children visited the set of Strictly Come Dancing.

Kate, 42, took George, Charlotte and Louis to visit Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, where the BBC dance show is filmed, on Halloween last year.

The excited trio even sat in the judges’ seats and got a sneak peek of the show.

Chief judge Shirley, 63, praised the young royals for their “beautiful” behavior during the “spectacular” day.

She even gave the children a gift, but said Prince Louis made a cheeky request.

Kate and the Welsh children (pictured in a pantomime performance in 2020) visited the Strictly studios last Halloween.

Appearing on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio this morning, Shirley said: “(Last year) it was Kate with the three boys and they were absolutely divine.

‘Their behavior was beautiful and it was Halloween week, so I gave them crowns and the boy, Louis, I gave him some sweets, but he wanted a crown, and they were just fabulous. The whole day was spectacular.

‘The thing was, you know, people were a little nervous, but they were very relaxed, and the kids were running around and sitting in all the judges’ seats.

‘It was fantastic. “We were welcoming and they were very, very beautiful human beings.”

During the radio show, Shirley also shed light on a generous gesture from Queen Camilla, after she sent her a copy of her book, Murder on the Dancefloor.

Shirley said she wasn’t expecting a response from the busy royal, who is known to be a big fan of Strictly.

He continued: ‘When I wrote my book, Murder on the Dancefloor, I sent it to Camilla. I thought, ‘Oh, I’m not sure I’ll get an answer.’ She wrote back to me with the most beautiful, handwritten letter that will be framed and hung on my wall.

‘Just thought I’d enjoy a behind-the-scenes look. (I) think he has an amazing sense of humor and I know he loves the show.’

Head judge Shirley has now revealed what really happened during the visit and said the children were “wonderfully behaved”.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte with their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the Trooping the Color ceremony last weekend.

Speaking about the book’s naughtiest scenes, she said: “I wouldn’t open it on a plane if someone else could read it, because there are some very naughty scenes. I’d like to know what Camilla thinks about those sexy scenes.” spicy scenes.’

Louis’ sweet comment won’t come as a surprise, as the confident young royal once again showed off his fun personality at last weekend’s Trooping the Color ceremony.

Princess Charlotte had to scold her younger brother twice, ordering him to stand up as the family gathered to watch the flight at Buckingham Palace.

The six-year-old Prince, known for stealing the spotlight at big royal events, stood on the platform in front of thousands of fans and supporters with his arms slightly crossed in front of the national anthem.

His older brother then said, ‘Louis put your hands down,’ according to lip reader Juliet Sullivan, before tapping him on the shoulder to get his attention.

Shirley (pictured with Camilla and Craig Revel Horwood) said strict fan Queen has an “incredible” sense of humour.

Shirley also revealed how Camilla sent her a ‘beautiful letter’ when she sent her a copy of her book, Murder On The Dancefloor.

Louis then scrunched up his face before placing his hands at his sides and standing to prepare for the national anthem.

Earlier that day, the prince was again reprimanded by his sister when she ordered him to “stop” his dancing, while standing at a window of the Horse Guards building, so that they could observe King Charles inspecting the troops outside.

As Prince George, Charlotte and Louis waited by the window with their mother Kate, the youngest royal began swaying her hips, much to the apparent displeasure of her older sister.

Charlotte, who has been seen giving instructions to her siblings during previous royal events, appeared to tell her brother to “stop dancing.”

However, the young prince seemed unmoved by the order and continued dancing.

Meanwhile, their mother, the Princess of Wales, appeared to smile as she watched the interaction between her children, before returning to her previous, more serious demeanor.

Before her appearance, the princess wrote a touching personal message thanking the public for their support following her cancer diagnosis and revealing that she was looking forward to attending the traditional ceremonial day.

In March, the princess revealed that she was receiving “preventive chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of the disease and that her treatment is ongoing and will continue for several months.