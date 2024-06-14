Shear madness! House swallowed by hedge on sale for £45,000 (and wait until you see the inside!)

A house swallowed up by a mass of hedges and plants has been put up for sale with a guide price of £45,000.

Nature has really thrived in the garden of a property located in Merseyside, as vines and undergrowth envelop the three-bedroom house.

The unruly bushes seem to have taken over the back of the house and completely filled the garden area.

The plants managed to climb onto the tiled roof and flooded the windows of the property which is described as needing “complete renovation and cleaning”.

Overwhelmed by bushes: Three-bedroom house in Merseyside has a guide price of £45,000

The front of the property, pictured, also has a thick layer of ivy starting to climb the walls.

The plants managed to climb to the roof and flood the windows. Even the fence has been completely submerged by a thick layer of bright green leaves.

The front of the property appears to have boarded up windows and a thick layer of ivy can be seen beginning to climb the wall, already covering one window.

The property at the end of the terrace is described as offering “lots of potential” and is a “renovation project”.

Rightmove photographs show the interior of the house, with what appear to be large cobwebs in some rooms and objects piled on the floor.

Some reacted to the property posted online, with one Reddit user saying: “Looks like next door is in for a defiant reaction.” ‘We have seen what plants can do. Not having any of that.”

Another added: “I didn’t even realize the house was covered for a good minute.”

Someone else said: “This house is definitely winning the hide and seek game they are playing.”

Another commented: ‘It’s too late. The house now belongs to the spiders.

Someone else joked about the mass of foliage: “If we remove it, could we change the amount of oxygen in our atmosphere?”

A spokesperson for The Online Auction Company said: ‘The property is currently one of the cheapest semi-detached houses available on Rightmove.

“With so much potential, average properties sell for between £180,000 and £200,000 in the area, giving any potential buyer plenty of scope.”

A similar property was also put up for sale earlier this year after trees and ivy were allowed to grow unchecked for 40 years.

The terraced property in King’s Norton, Birmingham, has become virtually invisible after disappearing under a blanket of thick foliage over decades.

You can’t even see the fireplace, as the front yard is overgrown with plants and a mass of greenery has spread across most of the front of the house.

Local residents said the three-bedroom house has been a blot on the landscape for decades after the “nature-loving” owner refused to prune the plants.

MailOnline has contacted Rightmove for comment.