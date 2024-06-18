Shawn Mendes’ bold new tattoo of a naked man hugging a woman causes a stir among his fans: “Who is that lucky lady?”

Shawn Mendes added to his tattoo collection recently and is surprising his fans.

The tattoo is a simple line drawing of a naked man and woman hugging. The woman holds the man against her chest.

The photo was shared by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Kane Navasard, who tagged the artist and let fans know how they can get one like Shawn’s.

‘A fun piece for @shawnmendes. Original artwork by the talented @comoeloro. For tattoo appointments, visit WWW.KANENAVASARD.COM.’

Fans of the Señorita singer, who recently went out for smoothies with his chiropractor, immediately wanted to know who the inspiration for the tattoo was, and some volunteered to recreate it with him.

‘Who is that lucky lady?’ asked one enthusiastic fan, while another wrote, ‘but what does she represent?’ What’s the backstory?

One fan had an idea who the tattoo lady is: ‘Probably someone special because I don’t think Shawn got those random tattoos because it looks cute, yk what I mean!’

Meanwhile, someone else pointed out that the tattoo is art by a Puerto Rican artist that Shawn recently started following. The fan noted that Mendes has a new album coming out and that’s usually when he adds new ink to his body.

“I hope it’s not Shawn and a specific girl because that’s better than getting someone’s name tattooed for the stupidest tattoo,” another fan wrote.

Mendes has gotten more than a dozen tattoos since debuting the thin red line on the back of his neck on social media in April 2021.

Mendes had Good Boy tattooed below his elbow, believed to be a tribute to his dog Tarzan, and Fe on his bicep, which is the Portuguese word for “faith (as well as the symbol for iron), in May 2021.

He also has a ‘little sunflower’ tattooed on his torso, believed to be in honor of his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello, and Aaliyah Maria, his sister’s name, on his collarbone.

The Canadian musician’s first tattoo is also the most complicated and significant. It was done in August 2016.

He explained that the tree-filled guitar on the inside of his arm represents the skyline of his native Toronto through the instrument’s neck, during an interview in Today.

The body of the instrument is a sound wave of his parents and sister saying ‘I love you’ interwoven with trees and their reflection in the water.

He also has an elephant, a sparrow, number 8, which he confessed W. He dated his then-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin Bieber, a meditating figure and the letter A.

Finally, after a fan photoshopped a butterfly with a wing full of flowers on a photo of Shawn, he took it to a tattoo artist and put it on his arm.