Shania Twain hails Glastonbury legends’ gig as a “once-in-a-lifetime treat” – and admits the music industry is intimidating for women.

Shania Twain has revealed that being invited to perform in the Glastonbury legends space felt like a “once in a lifetime” ahead of her performance later this month.

The Canadian singer-songwriter, 58, will take to the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 30, to occupy the coveted legends spot, held by the likes of Johnny Cash and Diana Ross over the years.

Talking to Tuesday radio times, the man! I feel like a woman! The hitmaker revealed that she was on the edge of her seat as she waited for confirmation of her position.

“My manager said, ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if that came up,’ but it’s an invitation that feels like a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” he said. “I was on the edge of my seat until it became reality.”

Shania also spoke about starting out in the music industry at such a young age and acknowledged how male-dominated it is, admitting that it can be intimidating for women.

Ahead of her Glastonbury performance, Shania called being hired into the legends slot an “honour” and a “commendation.”

‘Other people who have played the slot machine, such as Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton“They are musicians who influence me a lot and whom I admire,” he said.

Shania has never been to Glastonbury, so when asked how the gig came about, she said: “I’d been hearing about it for years.”

And she added: ‘I’m excited but nervous. I’ll also be going as a fan: I want to cheer on my fellow Canadian Avril Lavigne, and I’ve never seen Cyndi Lauper or Coldplay live.’

Of her beginnings as a performer so young, Shania said, “I started my career in the live setting so young (my first gig was when I was eight years old) that when I got my contract in Nashville, I wasn’t afraid of music.” industry.

‘I didn’t expose myself to bullying, but I recognize that it is intimidating for most women. The industry is mostly made up of men, not only in the highest positions, but also musicians.

Shania said not many women pursue jobs in touring bands, but she promised to “show younger girls that it’s possible.”

She revealed that she would like to inspire women coming through the industry to demand change and respect, rather than trying to change the minds of those in charge.

The ‘Queen of Country Pop’ is excited to take to the Pyramid Stage for the coveted ‘legends’ slot at England’s Glastonbury Festival, taking place from June 26-30 near Pilton, Somerset.

“I don’t think we can convince people who don’t want us to be there to change their minds; it’s about inspiring those who come to think differently,” he said. “That’s where change will happen.”

The star praised global pop sensation Taylor Swift for the way she has navigated the music industry as a woman.

She said: ‘Taylor Swift has done a very good job working and demanding respect as an artist. She is someone who I imagine she is inspiring others.”

Following the announcement that she would be joining the line-up in March, Shania wrote: ‘The legends stand at GLASTONBURY 2024: Another jewel in my crown!! I am so honored and excited about this one!

‘I’m already thinking about what to wear and tell me, what should we sing together?! Let’s make history with this ultimate dream performance!!’

Speaking afterwards to Gaby Roslin on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, he added: ‘Oh my God, it’s okay, I’m on top. I’m really very excited. I mean the best part is being able to share it now.

“It’s so exciting that, to be honest, it’s been hard to keep it to myself. I’m so glad it was announced and I’m excited. I feel like it’s okay, I don’t know if this is the right language, but it feels like some kind of praise, really something that you have to earn. “It’s very rewarding, it’s a really beautiful feeling.”

Dua Lipa and Shania Twain revealed as headliners at Glastonbury Festival 2024, alongside Coldplay and Sza

Dua Lipa admitted in March that headlining the Pyramid Stage at the event is her “craziest dream,” while the country music star, 58, said she feels “honored” to perform in the coveted Legends slot.

It is the first time in the event’s history that female performances occupy two of the top three spots.

Dua and Shania will be joined by Coldplay and SZA, with festival co-organiser Emily Eavis announcing that the full line-up will be revealed in the coming months.

The festival will take place at Worthy Farm, near Pilton in Somerset from Wednesday June 26 to Sunday June 30.

Sharing her excitement following the first announcement, Dua posted on Instagram: ‘FRIDAY NIGHT PYRAMID STAGE TITLE!!!! I’ve dreamed of this moment all my life.’

She continued: ‘Something that lived only in my wildest dreams and highest manifestations!!! I’m so excited to see you all at my favorite place in the world and make it an unforgettable night! Thank you ~ GLASTO 4EVER.’