Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting says the manifesto is “just the start” of spending and does not rule out council tax rises.

Labour’s manifesto is not the “sum total” of its spending plans, a shadow minister admitted yesterday, leaving the door open to a series of covert tax rises.

Wes Streeting gave the clearest hint yet that the party plans to spend more than planned in its government plan, with the Conservatives saying he had “let the cat out of the bag”.

The Conservatives said any additional spending would have to be funded by tax increases, adding that Labor was not being honest with the public.

Streeting, the party’s health spokesman, four times refused to rule out an increase or revaluation of council tax because he said the manifesto was “not a spending review” nor did it represent “five years of budgets”.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting speaks to the media outside BBC Broadcasting House.

Labor leader Keir Starmer speaks to Nick Robinson on BBC1’s Panorama program on Friday.

The Labor Party has said it will not increase income tax, VAT or national insurance, and last week belatedly ruled out adding capital gains tax to the sale of family homes after days of pressure.

But he has refused to say he will not focus on taxes such as council tax, fuel tax, capital gains taxes or pensions.

The Conservatives seized on Mr Streeting’s comments that he wanted to spend more money on the NHS when “conditions allow”.

He also told Sky News that he would “like to go further on many fronts” but “we are faced with a fundamentally weak economy and public finances that are an absolute state”.

Labor says it will be able to spend more once the economy improves, but the Conservatives said the only way unfunded spending will be possible is through tax increases.

When asked on the BBC’s Sunday show with Laura Kuenssberg to rule out future council tax increases or revaluations, Mr Streeting refused four times, saying only that he did not “want” to raise taxes.

He said: ‘We don’t want the tax burden on workers to increase. None of those promises in our manifesto require increases in council tax or increases in fuel taxes or any of the other taxes that the Conservatives say we want to increase.’

The Conservatives also warned that homeowners with gardens could pay higher council taxes under Labor if the party follows the same plan as the Labor government in Wales. The Welsh Government is accused of planning to use satellites to spy on those with large gardens and increase their rates. It could hit homeowners with an increase of £482 a year, the Conservatives said.

Asked if Labour’s spending plans were not enough for the cash-strapped NHS, Streeting said: ‘A manifesto is not a spending review. A manifesto is not equivalent to five years of budgets.’

He said the party would grow the economy, meaning it would be “more available to invest in our public services or put it back into people’s pockets”.

But independent experts have warned that Sir Keir Starmer’s party would have to raise taxes unless it is willing to impose deep spending cuts or break the party’s own fiscal rules.

Keir Starmer delivers a speech on stage during the launch of the Labor Party’s election manifesto

Transport Secretary Mark Harper (pictured) said Streeting had “let the cat out of the bag”.

Left-wing think tank Resolution Resolution said its approach “sets the stage for a parliament of tax rises and spending cuts for unprotected departments”.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies accused Labor of a “conspiracy of silence” over the state of the economy and said Sir Keir would face a choice between tax rises and spending cuts if he came to power.

Labor’s manifesto confirms that the party is planning tax increases worth £8.5bn, which would take the UK’s overall tax burden to its highest level in history. Rishi Sunak has promised £17 billion in tax cuts in his manifesto.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said Streeting had “let the cat out of the bag” that Labor spending not in the manifesto is coming. He told GB News: “He said the manifesto is effectively a document to help them through an election campaign and that means only one thing, which is that if you vote Labor there are unfunded spending promises and that can only mean more taxes on workers.” families.”

A Conservative spokesman added: ‘Labour’s manifesto is just window dressing for the election campaign and they are planning to spend and tax more than they tell the public. Labor is trying to get ahead in this campaign by not being honest with families about the real cost of its plans.’

The two parties have been embroiled in a dispute over taxes after Sunak said Labor would increase taxes by £2,000. Senior Labor officials have dismissed the claims.