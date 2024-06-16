Sex attacker dubbed ‘Coronation Street rapist’ launches NEW parole bid, despite breaking rules last time out of jail

A serial sex attacker, dubbed the ‘Coronation Street rapist’, has launched a parole application despite breaking rules when he was last released from prison.

Andrew Barlow, 67, from Bolton in Lancashire, earned his nickname after attacking several women in their own terraced houses in Manchester, which are reminiscent of the set used in the iconic soap.

The predator was first locked up in October 1988, when he was found guilty of 11 rapes, three attempted rapes, indecent assault and using a firearm to resist arrest.

He was later found guilty of two more rapes in 2010 and 2017, both committed during the 1980s.

But Barlow, formerly known as Andrew Longmire, spent just 34 years in prison and was released on parole in March last year, despite then-Justice Secretary Dominic Raab attempting to stop his release.

The rapist, who was returned to prison after violating the conditions, will ask to be released again at an appeal hearing on Wednesday, June 19.

Andrew Barlow (pictured) earned his nickname after attacking several women in their own terraced houses in Manchester.

A source said Sun: “He believes it should not have been removed and is not a threat.”

Barlow received thirteen life sentences for his campaign of terror in five counties during the 1980s.

The brute raped a woman in front of her three-year-old son, who was hiding behind the sofa at home.

He was also found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl by breaking into her home at around 8.45am when her parents had left the house.

Barlow threatened the “petrified” girl with a knife before removing her clothes and raping her.

The serial rapist spent days conducting reconnaissance in victims’ homes to determine their domestic routines.

Knowing when a victim’s partners or parents would go to work allowed Barlow to attack the victims alone.

Barlow’s initial release in 2023 left Barlow’s victims furious after they campaigned tirelessly with their families to keep the rapist behind bars.

Last year, a relative of a woman Barlow raped in his own home in Greater Manchester in 1987 told the Manchester Evening News: “He touched my chin in January and I decided to get on with my life when Barlow was freed – now this animal has turned”. in our lives again. We told the authorities and they didn’t listen to us.

‘Someone has to take responsibility for this. It will mean that all the victims and their families will relive the agony, as we had to do in January, when we tried in vain to prevent their release.

‘We told the authorities that he was at too high a risk and we have been proven right.

“I would like to sit face to face with someone from the Parole Board and tell them what happened to our family because of Barlow.”

Barlow spent just 34 years in prison and was released on parole in March last year, despite then-Justice Secretary Dominic Raab attempting to stop his release.

Commenting on Barlow’s appeal, a Parole Board spokesperson said: “An oral hearing for Andrew Barlow’s parole review has been scheduled and is scheduled for June 2024.

‘Parole Board decisions focus solely on the risk a prisoner could pose to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

‘A panel will carefully examine a wide range of evidence, including details of the original crime and any evidence of behavioral change, as well as exploring the harm caused and the impact the crime has had on victims.

“Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports before an oral hearing.”

The spokesman added: “The hearing features evidence from witnesses, including probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officers supervising the offender in prison, as well as personal statements from the victim.

“The prisoner and witnesses are questioned at length during the hearing, which often lasts a full day or more.

‘Parole reviews are carried out thoroughly and with great care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.’