Several North Korean soldiers “killed or injured” by landmine explosion inside the Demilitarized Zone just hours before Putin’s meeting with Kim Jong Un

Several North Korean soldiers were killed or wounded in a landmine explosion inside the Demilitarized Zone as South Korea fired warning shots early Tuesday morning.

The South Korean military said it fired to repel North Korean soldiers who temporarily crossed its rivals’ land border for the second time this month.

They said an estimated 20 to 30 North Korean soldiers, while carrying out unspecified construction work on the northern side of the border, crossed the military demarcation line dividing the countries around 8:30 a.m. local time.

North Korean soldiers then withdrew after the South broadcast warnings and fired, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding that they did not see any suspicious activity afterwards.

While fleeing, an unknown number of North Korean soldiers were injured by a landmine explosion, Yonhap news agency reports. according to AFP.

“The North Korean army suffers multiple casualties due to a mine explosion during work,” the report states, without giving further details.

North Korean soldiers were reportedly “killed or wounded” by landmine explosions inside the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday morning.

The South Korean military said it fired warning shots to repel North Korean soldiers who temporarily crossed their rivals’ land border for the second time this month.

Previously, the South fired warning shots on June 11 after another group of North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the CDM.

But Tuesday’s incident comes just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit the communist country for a two-day visit, his first in 24 years.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it occurred in a different area along the central region of the front line.

They said they do not believe North Korean soldiers invaded the border intentionally and that the North did not return fire.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff noted that the North has been increasing construction activity in frontline border areas, such as installing suspected anti-tank barriers, reinforcing roads and planting landmines.

In recent weeks, South Korean officials said tThey also observed several explosions suspected to have been caused by mines in areas where North Korean soldiers were deployed for construction work, but that activities continued despite an unspecified number of injuries or deaths.

The North has been increasing construction activity in frontline border areas, such as installing suspected anti-tank barriers, reinforcing roads and planting landmines.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff believe the North will continue to expand its border construction activities.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff now anticipate that North Korea will continue to expand its border construction activities, which it said could be aimed at making it more difficult for North Korean civilians or soldiers to escape to the South as Pyongyang’s leadership tries to strengthen its control over its people.

Meanwhile, Putin is expected to arrive in Pyongyang on Tuesday night with an entourage of government members and advisers, including those responsible for Russian military and arms procurement. The Guardian reports.

In recent years, the two countries have deepened their ties: North Korea has supplied Russia with millions of Soviet-era munitions, as well as ballistic missiles and electronic surveillance equipment, in its fight against Ukraine.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers last month that North Korean supplies – in addition to drones supplied from Iran – have helped the Russian military “recover.”

In return, Russia is believed to have provided aid to North Korea’s satellite program, as well as other weapons, economic aid and diplomatic support.

Tuesday’s incident comes just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit the communist country.

In recent years, the two countries have deepened their ties.

In an op-ed for North Korea’s state military ahead of the visit, Putin said he greatly appreciates North Korea’s strong support for its invasion of Ukraine.

He vowed that the two countries would continue to “resolutely oppose” what he described as Western ambitions “to hinder the establishment of a multipolarized world order based on mutual respect for justice.”

Putin also said Russia and North Korea will develop trade and payment systems “that are not controlled by the West” and will jointly oppose sanctions against the countries, which he described as “unilateral and illegal restrictive measures.”

North Korea is under heavy economic sanctions from the UN Security Council for its nuclear weapons and missile programs, while Russia is also dealing with sanctions from the United States and its Western partners for its aggression in Ukraine.

Russian agencies also said Monday that the two leaders will sign “important documents,” The Guardian reports.

These could include a “comprehensive strategic partnership treaty” that will outline future cooperation and address “security issues,” Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying in Russian state media.

Meanwhile, the White House remains fearful of the two countries forming closer ties.

“We are not concerned about the travel,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

“What worries us is the deepening of relations between these two countries.”