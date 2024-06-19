Seven-month-old baby girl dies after being mauled by family dog ​​at her Coventry home

A girl was beaten to death by the family dog ​​in her home, police revealed today.

The seven-month-old boy was rushed to hospital on Sunday afternoon after suffering serious head injuries, but sadly died.

The dog, which is not classified as a dangerous breed, was destroyed by police who rushed to the scene.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “A baby tragically died after being bitten by a dog at a home in Coventry.

Sadly, a seven-month-old baby girl died after being mauled by the family dog ​​at their home in Coventry in the West Midlands.

‘We were called to a property on Shorncliffe Road shortly after 3pm on Sunday. Together with our ambulance colleagues we arrived in a matter of minutes.

‘A seven-month-old girl had received serious head injuries after being bitten by the family dog ​​inside the house.

“She was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital for further treatment. Tragically, she died a short time later.

“Our thoughts remain with his family at this devastating time.”

The spokesperson said police are in the early stages of their investigation and inquiries are continuing.