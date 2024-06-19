Seven-month-old baby girl dies after being mauled by family dog ​​at her Coventry home

A girl was beaten to death by the family dog in her home, police revealed today.
The seven-month-old boy was rushed to hospital on Sunday afternoon after suffering serious head injuries, but sadly died.
The dog, which is not classified as a dangerous breed, was destroyed by police who rushed to the scene.
A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “A baby tragically died after being bitten by a dog at a home in Coventry.
Sadly, a seven-month-old baby girl died after being mauled by the family dog at their home in Coventry in the West Midlands.
‘We were called to a property on Shorncliffe Road shortly after 3pm on Sunday. Together with our ambulance colleagues we arrived in a matter of minutes.
‘A seven-month-old girl had received serious head injuries after being bitten by the family dog inside the house.
“She was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital for further treatment. Tragically, she died a short time later.
“Our thoughts remain with his family at this devastating time.”
The spokesperson said police are in the early stages of their investigation and inquiries are continuing.