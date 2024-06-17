Serial thief caught on CCTV after raiding same Co-op store 27 TIMES in crime spree that lasted six months

A serial thief was caught stealing a staggering 27 times from the same Co-op store during a crime spree that lasted six months.

Patrick Butler, 43, was caught brazenly targeting the same store repeatedly, stealing almost £1,400 worth of stock in total over the six-month period.

And sometimes he even helped himself to produce from the shelves of Bestwood, Nottingham, more than once a day.

The brazen criminal stole thousands of pounds worth of items from the store from December 2023 to earlier this month, a court heard.

Each time, the thief would enter the store and take everything he could get his hands on, arrogantly walking away with a bag full of items.

Shockingly, after being charged with six robberies, Butler skipped court and committed 21 more crimes at the branch while authorities were looking for us.

Butler has been jailed for 12 months after police finally found him.

He was issued with a criminal behavior order banning him from entering the store for two years.

Butler tormented staff by regularly going to the Beckhampton Road store and insolently leaving with stolen goods, a court heard.

After being accused of stealing £210 worth of stock on March 12, he descended again on March 23, this time taking cheese and laundry products.

Unashamed, Butler would attack the store eight more times between March 24 and May 2 before briefly hiding again.

However, his period away from the store was short-lived as he returned to rob the Co-op on May 4.

Just over a week later, on May 12, he confidently made two visits to the store in one day and repeated the same procedure the next day: walking with a full bag each time.

Butler returned to the store to steal five more times, and in one of his robberies on May 25 he also shoved a member of staff before leaving.

Officers were able to locate and arrest Butler at an address in Top Valley, Nottingham, during the early hours of Wednesday, June 12.

Butler, of Bestwood Park, Nottingham, was later charged with 21 shoplifting incidents and failing to surrender to police.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he confessed to the offenses along with the six other robberies.

Sergeant Katie Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Bestwood Neighborhood Policing Team, said: “Patrick Butler has been a blight on the Bestwood community for some time, especially those who work in the local Co-op.

‘On no less than 27 separate occasions, he entered the store for the sole purpose of helping himself to items without intending to pay for them.

‘Although our officers caught Butler and charged him with the first six robberies, he decided not to bother appearing in court to answer for what he had done, but instead went into hiding.

“Not content with this, he began stealing from the same store again and again, taking around £1,400 worth of stock in the process.

“The arrogance he showed by continuing to target the same store so many times was astonishing, so we are very pleased that we were able to track him down and bring him to court.

‘We fully understand the negative impact that thieves like Butler can have on communities, which is why tackling acquisitive crime like this remains one of our policing priorities in the north of the city.

‘Shoplifting crimes are a blight on the community and are unfair to shoppers who spend their hard-earned money on items.

“We are very pleased with the court’s ruling, not just the prison sentence, as having this CBO in place means that if Butler decides to repeat his crime, he will most likely find himself behind bars again.”