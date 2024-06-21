Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal could break his silence since he was poisoned when called to give evidence at an inquiry into the Salisbury attack.

Skripal, his daughter Yulia and former police officer Nick Bailey were poisoned with the lethal nerve agent Novichok in an assassination attempt in the English town in March 2018.

All three survived, however Dawn Sturgess, 44, died four months later after finding a perfume bottle containing the nerve agent and spraying it on her wrist.

A preliminary hearing for the Dawn Sturgess inquiry at the Royal Courts of Justice on Friday heard that Skripal and his daughter may give oral evidence at the poisoning inquiry which is due to begin in October this year.

Michael Mansfield KC, representing Ms Sturgess’ family, said this was because transcripts of police interviews with the Skripals had not been disclosed to him and they should therefore provisionally be on the witness list. .

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal (pictured) could break his silence since he was poisoned when called to give evidence at an inquiry into the Salisbury attack.

Skripal, his daughter Yulia (pictured) and former police officer Nick Bailey were poisoned with the lethal nerve agent Novichok in an attempted murder in the English town in March 2019.

It took almost exactly a year until Salisbury was finally declared free of all traces of the deadly nerve agent. Pictured is Salisbury Cathedral three years after the chemical weapons attack.

Mansfield said: “We’re in less of a twilight zone (without having the transcripts), it’s pretty dark, until we know we can’t act on it.”

He acknowledged the “potential trauma” for the Skripals if they were to testify.

Jack Holborn, representing the Skripals, spoke of concerns about security measures for them if they testify, as well as the potential “distress” of appearing in court.

The Government’s KC, Cathryn McGahey, told the hearing: “The safety of the Skripals is paramount.”

It was also heard that lawyers representing Ms Sturgess’ family may not be able to cross-examine witnesses at substantive inquest hearings for fear of revealing issues of national security and the functioning of the police.

The family wants to investigate the quality of care he received before his death, Mansfield said.

The Russian state is believed to have ordered the attack on Skripal, who was jailed in Russia for spying for MI6, on March 4, 2018.

The alleged killers, Russian intelligence officers Anatoliy Chepiga and Alexander Mishkin, were caught on CCTV traveling from Moscow to the cathedral city of Wiltshire.

Sergei and his daughter Yulia (pictured) nearly died after Russian agents are believed to have sprayed the military chemical Novichok at the front door of their home.

Dawn Sturgess (pictured), 44, died four months after Skripal and her daughter were poisoned after she found a bottle of perfume containing the nerve agent and sprayed it on her wrist.

A third suspect, Russian agent Denis Sergeev, was believed to be the commander on the ground. The three fled to Russia after their failed assassination attempt.

It took almost exactly a year until Salisbury was finally declared free of all traces of the deadly nerve agent. Police say she could have killed thousands.

After the attack, the Skripals were heavily sedated and given medication to protect them from side effects.

Yulia was discharged in April and Sergei in mid-May. He then joined her to hide from her, but had to be closely watched by a doctor.

Britain responded to the Skripal poisoning by expelling 23 Russian diplomats. The United States expelled 150.

In the weeks after the poisoning, Putin claimed that Mishkin and Chepiga were innocent tourists and denied any Russian involvement.

In 1995, Sergei Skripal, a high-ranking member of Russian intelligence, became a double agent working for Britain. After nine years of passing secrets to MI6, Russian authorities captured him and sentenced him to 13 years in a penal colony.

Then in 2010, he was pardoned by President Dmitry Medvedev and sent to the United Kingdom as part of a spy exchange deal. Sergei and his wife Liudmila started a new life in Wiltshire.