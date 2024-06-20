Serbia threatens to LEAVE the Euros, causing chaos in England’s group, while its FA demands Croatia and Albania be punished for shouting “Kill, kill, kill the Serbs”.

Serbia has threatened to leave the European Championship if UEFA does not impose strict punishment on Croatia and Albania following offensive chants during their clash on Wednesday.

The two nations played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in Hamburg, but their respective behavior became a major talking point in the hours that followed.

Both groups of supporters could be heard shouting “Kill the Serbs” during the confrontation. Understandably, this has not gone down well with the Serbian Football Federation, which has now called for action from European football’s governing body.