Serbia hooligans clash with German police at Euro 2024 training session in Augsburg ahead of clash with England… after security officials brand match ‘high risk’ for fear of fan trouble .

Serbia’s training session ahead of England was halted as fans armed with pyrotechnics clashed with police in grim scenes.

Dragan Stojkovic’s side take on the Three Lions in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday night in a match deemed “high risk”.

Local police fear that 500 Serbian hooligans will try to cause trouble, while low-proof alcohol will be served in the stands to try to keep the situation under control.

However, on Wednesday night an open practice descended into chaos after a young fan tried to break onto the court to meet his heroes.

After he was detained by security, several Serbian fans who had gathered booed him and then threw fireworks at the police.

Serbia’s open training session on Wednesday descended into chaos when fans clashed with police.

A young fan was removed after trying to run onto the field to greet his heroes.

Security at the venue was heckled as police investigated the fireworks that had been thrown.

The agents reacted quickly and tried to find the person responsible, but according to the German media BILD he was able to escape.

The session was stopped but was able to continue after the police calmed things down.

More than 1,000 police officers will be on duty at Sunday night’s first game. The match will be the only one of the tournament subject to alcohol restrictions, with 2.8 percent beer served.

UEFA requires countries competing in Euro 2024 to hold an open training session.

England came under fire for limiting their session to 500 fans, the minimum permitted by UEFA, two weeks after Germany hosted 15,000 at the same venue in Jena.

A total of 2,800 tickets were reportedly distributed to Serbian fans to attend their open training session.

The incident comes days before Serbia faces England in a match deemed “high risk” by police.

Local police fear 500 Serbian hooligans will try to cause trouble around Euro clash

Dragan Stojkovic’s team will try to surprise England in their first match of Euro 2024 on Sunday.

@serbioFooty I’m in Augsburg for a public training session and it’s a scandal. The old stadium seats 10,000, but they only opened the main stand with 3,000 tickets (2,500 before schools) and about 5,000 people can’t get into an empty 75-person stadium. What a shame #augsburg pic.twitter.com/taLaJNN2Z9 – declare_a_farce_as_history (@solverofriddles) June 12, 2024

The session took place at the Rosenau stadium in Augsburg.

Thousands more fans were photographed outside the stadium being refused entry by security.

One fan claimed on social media that around 5,000 fans were prevented from attending the session to watch players such as Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic prepare for the match against England.

The fan claimed that the decision was a “scandal” since only the main stand was open to spectators while the rest of the venue was left empty.