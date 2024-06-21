Send in the WAGs! Gareth Southgate opens England camp to stars’ wives and girlfriends in a bid to distract them from football after disappointing draw in Denmark.

England manager Gareth Southgate’s team will allow his players to enjoy 24 hours with their WAGs and their families today, despite last night’s disappointing draw with Denmark.

Partners of players including Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford and Bukayo Saka have been invited to England’s Blankenhain base camp to help them take their minds off the pressure of trying to win Euro 24.

England is staying in a luxury resort that is isolated from public view and offers star players maximum privacy.

But before the tournament began, the team was scheduled to take a short break after the second game with their teammates.

England had hoped to qualify as winners of Group C this weekend and give the players some time off, but the result against the Danes means qualification is not yet guaranteed.

England stars, including Harry Kane, will have time off with their loved ones on Friday.

England captain Kim Kane’s mother kissed him on the cheek as his wife Kate Goodland looked on proudly after the EUFA Euro 2024 match against Denmark.

Kate Goodland watches from the stands during the tense match between the two countries in Germany

Conor Gallagher was seen speaking to his teammate Aine May Kennedy after England’s 1-1 draw with Denmark.

Aine was ready for the cameras before England’s second match in the group stage of the tournament.

Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan Davison (left) and Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson will be among the guests at the England camp in Blankenhain.

Tolami looked smart but casual as he prepared to watch the team in the crowd.

All wives and partners have been invited to the England camp, including Lewis Dunk’s girlfriend Abi Yaxley, Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan Davison and Ollie Watkins’ partner Ellie Alderson.

It is unclear whether Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner, who is said to have preferred to fly in and out of Germany for each match, will also join the weekend party.

But her husband will be hoping that his ex-lover Lauryn Goodman, the father of her two children, does not travel to the area.

The Brighton influencer flew to Germany with Walker’s son Kairo and was photographed on the pitch where England drew 1-1 with Denmark.

She was reportedly filming a WAG documentary and was followed by a film crew.

WAGS will enjoy saunas, massages, a deep pool and steam room and the best food during their short stay.

England are at the Weimarer Land Golf and Spa complex in Blankenhain, which costs around £800,000 and its 94 rooms are insured by the FA.

Suites feature giant TVs, comfy sofas, and extra showers filled with Clarins bathroom accessories.

It’s unclear if Kyle Walker’s wife, Annie Kilner, will join the weekend party after flying in and out of games.

Ellie Alderson, teammate of England’s Ollie Watkins, wears her number 19 shirt before kick-off

Davison showed his support for Pickford by wearing his England goalkeeper kit on Thursday.

Dani Dyer was among those in the stands showing their support for her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

Players and their companions can eat breakfast in brightly lit restaurants, with salmon, organic sourdough breads and eggs, and freshly squeezed orange juice on the menu along with locally produced honey.

The dinner menu is also overseen by chefs hired and contracted by the Football Association to ensure they have the best nutritional foods to help them perform their best when competing in the month-long tournament.

But the FA’s kitchen staff relies on Michelin chefs Danny Schwabe and Marcello Fabbri from the resort’s The Augusta and The Masters restaurants to offer a la carte food.

Specialties from the two top chefs include smoked roast beef with celery and focaccia, herbed pink beef fillets, and sautéed bread dumplings with beets and melted onion.

The hotel’s robot, Robbie, also walks around the team bringing dishes from the kitchen and removing them after use.

England’s stars may like to have a drink only when they are not on international duty or in a club, but their hotel has shelves of the finest wines on display as they move around the hotel.

Sommelier Thomas Stobbe said: “The players may not drink, but we have the best wines here.” The most expensive is an Amarone Valpolicella 2001 which costs around £680 a bottle. But the backstage will be closed.