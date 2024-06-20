Seeking power: Trigger-happy Nigel Farage goes on a shooting spree at a rural estate, after copying Rishi Sunak by taking a private helicopter to a campaign event in Cheshire.

Nigel Farage sharpened his aim today during his election campaign, after arriving by helicopter at a farm.

The leader of the Reform Party criticized Rishi Sunak earlier this month for being “completely disconnected – by class, by privilege” from the people of Britain.

But he seems to have learned a few things from the millionaire Prime Minister, He arrived in rural Cheshire this morning by private helicopter, before being whisked away in a Range Rover to make friends with a shotgun.

The politician met his supporters at Catton Hall in Frodsham, Cheshire, before trying out clay pigeon shooting at the outdoor activities centre.

He hit four of the clay pigeon targets before being asked to pose for photographs. But he refused to point a gun at photographers, saying: “Never point a gun, even in jest.”

Sunak has been heavily criticized in the past for preferring expensive helicopters and other private planes when traveling around the UK when other cheaper forms of transport are available.

While filming a TikTok while holding the shotgun open over his arm, he said: “Shoot, as long as it’s safe, under supervision, if you haven’t, shoot some clays.” Fun.’

His visit came ahead of an expected visit to Blackpool, where political campaign group Led By Donkeys prepared for his arrival by posting a video of beach artwork at the resort featuring Farage’s face and the words: “Dude of Putin”. Enemy of the NHS.

Speaking to reform supporters in Cheshire, the party leader said “something remarkable” was happening among younger voters.

He said: ‘We’re not doing well with millennials. We’re not doing well with 25- to 35-year-olds, but Gen Z, Gen Z, 15- to 25-year-olds, something remarkable, I mean truly remarkable, is happening.

‘Our support in that age group is increasing rapidly, and I mean rapidly.

“The next thing I’ve created on TikTok, Instagram, those types of accounts are amazing.”

He was greeted with cheers and applause from the crowd of supporters when he said that a website called illicitencounters.com had voted him the party’s sexiest leader.

He also said football fans at Euro 2024 in Germany had been “wearing Farage masks”.

He added: “There is an awakening in a younger generation who are tired of being dictated to, of being lectured to and are seeing through the nonsense they are getting in schools and universities.”