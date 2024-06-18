Security guard at America First rally in Detroit punches popular streamer in the face

Dramatic footage shows popular American streamer Sneako being punched in the face by a security guard during a far-right political event in Detroit.

In several videos posted on

The security guard was doing a little dance on stage while criticizing the star and his friends, who were doing the same to him.

Sneako, whose real name is Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, is then seen being hit right in the mouth by the guard as he jumps into the crowd.

In a video Taken after the brief fight inside the venue, the person filming approaches Sneako and asks him to smile so he can show his chipped tooth. A group of Sneako fans then attack the security guard for supposedly attacking without provocation.

The dramatic moment the security guard jumps off the stage to hit Sneako in the face

“No one touched him,” Sneako said in the video, claiming the security guard cut off a speech in progress and drowned it out by playing music.

While it’s not clear that Sneako himself pushed through the crowd to grab the man’s hat, someone in the streamer’s vicinity did.

It is not known precisely what precipitated this conflict, but the security guard, who is black, can be heard yelling and talking about “white supremacy” just before the punch.

The AFPAC, which has been held for four consecutive years, has been described as a ‘white supremacist event‘ by the Anti-Defamation League and was founded in 2020 by white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

After the security guard admonishes the crowd for their alleged white supremacist views, he is seen angry at the people filming him.

“Get your fucking cameras out of my face,” he said, before pointing at individual people in the crowd and swearing at them. “You’re an idiot and you look amazing.”

The crowd then started chanting ‘fuck you’ over and over again, while many also pointed the finger at the security guard.

The security guard annoys the entire crowd, who are doing the same to him. This is moments before his hat is snatched.

The security guard is seen jumping about to hit Sneako, who is in the crowd.

Sneako, pictured, shows his broken tooth minutes after being punched in the face.

Standing on a stage slightly above the people shouting at him, the security guard seemed unfazed, dancing and raising his middle finger to the angry crowd of partygoers.

That was until the hat was violently torn from his head. It took him less than a second to dive into the crowd and hit who he believed to be the culprit, Sneako.

Sneako also addressed the hit on a Sunday. publish in X.

‘The security guard sabotaged the event and turned off the microphone. He started playing music and making fun of the guests. He punched me and fell down. Chipped tooth. “No big deal,” he wrote.

‘America first. Israel is the last one,” she added.

He was seen speaking to a police officer on the street after the incident at the bar, possibly filing a complaint.

The security guard sabotaged the event and turned off the microphone. He started playing music and making fun of the guests. He punched me and fell down. Chipped tooth. It is not a big thing. America first 🇺🇸

Israel is the last. pic.twitter.com/NvY0KgbDGN — SNEAKO (@sneako) June 16, 2024

Sneako was banned from Twitch and YouTube last year for seriously violating both platforms’ terms of service, although he was reinstated on Twitch just a week ago.

The streamer, who primarily posts content on the right-wing platform Rumble, is known for engaging in debates with other creators on topics such as open relationships and what the age of consent should be.

One of his most popular videos on his YouTube channel before he was banned was one in which he walked down the street asking white people if they would say the N-word for a dollar.

Sneako also has an interest in creating martial arts content and decided to train with former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland in February.

He also recently spoke with Nate Diaz, who defeated Conor McGregor in one of their 2016 fights.