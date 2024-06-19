Sealed with a royal kiss! Zara Tindall shows off the tactile side of her as she warmly greets her fellow royals with a kiss on the cheek at Ascot.

Zara Tindall was photographed sharing sweet PDA moments with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie today, greeting her cousins ​​with a kiss when they met while attending Royal Ascot.

Prince William and his in-laws, the Middleton family, also shared a kiss on the cheek with Zara during their day at Berkshire Racecourse.

Zara, 43, was dressed for the occasion, wearing an elegant white floral dress that she paired with a cream trilby hat and delicate cream earrings.

She completed the ensemble with a natural makeup look and a sophisticated hairstyle, with her blonde locks styled in a sleek low bun at the nape of her neck.

Photographs of Princess Anne’s daughter Zara show her warmly greeting her mother, Princess Beatrice, putting an arm around her shoulders and planting a kiss on her cheek.

Zara then stopped by to see Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice’s mother (left), whom she greeted with an equally warm greeting.

After greeting her cousin, Zara also warmly greeted Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (pictured hugging Zara)

He then extended an equally warm greeting to Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, and put a hand on the Duchess of York’s shoulder.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice’s husband, also received a warm greeting from Zara, mother of three children.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, 60, was next to receive a kiss from Zara, who pulled him in with one arm to show her affectionate nature.

The tactile royal was later photographed putting her arm around the duke as they chatted during a drinks reception at Ascot.

During the reception, Zara’s husband Mike proved he’s just as warm as his wife and gave Sarah, the Duchess of York, a warm hug.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla, wearing an elegant turquoise ensemble, hugged Zara, showing affection for her niece.

The gregarious Zara was also pictured chatting with Prince William and his mother-in-law Carole Middleton.

The royal lovingly put his arm around his cousin William and learned to give him his usual kiss on the cheek.

At one point during their conversation, Zara Tindall reached out to adjust the jacket of her cousin, Prince William.

Pictured: Zara Tindall seen hugging her cousin Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank at Ascot today.

Zara and Queen Camilla (pictured right) exchanged hugs and kisses when they met at the races.

During their conversation, Zara was seen affectionately adjusting William’s jacket, which he had paired with a top hat.

The Middletons’ departure comes after their daughter Kate, 42, who has been receiving chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer since February – made a spectacular return to public life during Trooping the Color on Saturday.

Carole and Michael Middleton’s last public appearance was at Kate’s annual Together at Christmas holiday concert at Westminster Abbey in London last December.

Prince William, who led the royal carriage procession alongside Queen Camilla in his father’s absence on the second day of the social event, spent time chatting with his mother and father-in-law before the race began.

Although the King and Princess of Wales were absent from today’s event, there was a large royal turnout, with the Windsors (and the Middletons) forming a united front.

Royal Ascot, the crown jewel of the UK racing calendar, began yesterday with the Queen Anne Stakes and runs until Saturday.