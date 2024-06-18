Scottish fans burn England’s flag after a day of drinking at Euro 2024 in Germany as the tartan army descends on rain-hit Cologne ahead of their match against Switzerland.

Scottish fans burned England flags after a day of drinking as they descended on Germany for Euro 2024.

The ‘Tartan Army’ was seen trying to set fire to the red and white flag after a drunken spree in Cologne’s Old Market.

Tomorrow Scotland will face Switzerland in the second match of the tournament.

The nation lost its first match in Group A after being defeated by hosts Germany 5-1.

This comes after organizers were forced to cancel all events in the official fan zone in the West German city.

Pictured: Scottish football fans try to set fire to the England flag after a day of drinking at Euro 2024.

Scottish fans arrived in the western German city of Cologne ahead of their country’s upcoming group match against Switzerland.

Fans braved the wet weather and filled the streets of Cologne while waving Scotland’s flag, the Saltire.

In the photo: An enthusiastic fan braves the bad weather wearing a kilt and no shirt.

The decision was made after meteorologists warned of five centimeters of hail falling, causing the fan zone at Heumarkt, the Public Viewing in Tanzbrunnen and the Football Experience to remain closed throughout the day.

Footage showed Scots weathering the wet, gloomy weather as they filled the city’s streets and waved the Saltire, Scotland’s distinctive blue and white crossed flag.

But the humidity failed to calm everyone’s spirits, and an excited fan dressed in a kilt is shown waving a flag topless.

Bad weather conditions also caused the suspension of the ferry to the Rhine for the European Championships.

In a statement, the organizers said: “Due to an official storm warning since late morning with heavy rain, hail and strong gusts of wind expected, all events and functions of the host city of Cologne associated with the Championships Europe must be canceled by today.” ‘

The German Weather Service forecast “strong thunderstorms with (extreme) storm potential” in Cologne tonight.

England will play Denmark on Thursday at 5 p.m.