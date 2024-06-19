Savile’s dark past will finally be erased from Glen Coe as pedophile’s cottage is demolished

Jimmy Savile’s Highland cottage will be erased from the landscape after councilors backed plans to demolish the site.

The depraved TV star lived at the Allt-na-Reigh property in Glen Coe from 1998 until his death in 2011.

But since his horrific crimes came to light, the prominent A82 cottage has been targeted by vandals and left in disrepair.

The notorious pedophile’s property will now be razed to make way for a four-bedroom home after Highland Council planners gave their backing to the proposals yesterday.

Shortly after his death, the 84-year-old BBC star was unmasked as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.

The cottage next to the A82 is covered in graffiti and a stain on the landscape

The new house will include an outbuilding named after mountain guide Hamish MacInnes.

The resulting outrage saw his home in Highland attacked, with graffiti covering the bungalow and images from inside showing the roof falling in and interiors ripped out.

“Beast” and “paedo” were often seen scrawled on the walls, ruining views of the Glen Coe valley. VisitScotland was even forced to remove an advert because it showed an image of the house.

The property was once the home of mountaineering legend Hamish MacInnes, who sold the house to Savile.

The vile predator first saw the cottage during a cycling holiday in 1944 and, after moving in, became a regular in the village of Glencoe.

The property was later bought by retail magnate Harris Aslam, but attempts to redevelop it have been hit by controversy amid concerns that previous plans did not fit with the landscape.

Councilors decided yesterday that the latest proposals would improve the area.

Local councilor Sarah Fanet told the meeting that the building had “a lot of history”, but added: “I think the elephant in the room is the reputation the building has received.”

“The biggest concern with this application is the visual aspect, and my response is that what we have right now visually is terrible.”

Councilor Duncan Macpherson said: “It is in a despicable state.” Everyone remembers seeing this terrible stain on the landscape while driving.

No date has been set for demolition, but work is due to begin in the next three years.

In its place will rise a new four-bedroom, one-and-a-half-storey building with a two-storey rear section.

In their report to councillors, planning officers said: “Apart from the negativity arising from the former owner/occupier, there are also very positive local associations with the property in relation to the respected mountaineer who once owned the property.” .

The new development’s outbuilding will be called Hamish House, in honor of MacInnes.

A year after Savile’s death, the two-bedroom bungalow was auctioned for £212,000. It was later sold in 2021 for £335,500.

