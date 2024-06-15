SARAH VINE: What actors! This was a Royal Family united through thick and thin, and brave Kate was the stunning icing on her birthday cake.

There are soldiers and there are troupers. Today was a celebration of both.

Trooping the Color in honor of King Charles’ official birthday (he turns two in King’s Year) was a dazzling and handsome reminder of the skill, discipline and loyalty of our Armed Forces.

But not even Seamus, the Irish wolfhound, nor Apollo and Juno, the two magnificent drum horses, could compete with the most dazzling troupe of all: the Princess of Wales, in her first public appearance since announcing that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. cancer.

As his carriage left Buckingham Palace, the crowd, dodging giant raindrops and a heavy police presence along the Mall, craned their necks to catch a glimpse.

The King and Queen walked ahead in their glass-topped charabanc: Camilla elegant in a cream ensemble; Charles looks great, despite his own health problems.

But as they circled the gleaming golden statue of Queen Victoria, photographers’ lenses were focused on the slender figure in the carriage behind.

Striking in a white dress with black trim and matching hat (almost identical to the one worn by Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady, a fact quickly discovered by eagle-eyed viewers on social media), her hair pulled back in her signature low bun . , the Princess of Wales was accompanied by her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Not for the first time, Charlotte’s outfit echoed her mother’s – a sweet touch. If the children were affected by the princess’s illness, it did not show in her behavior. Charlotte was as cheerful as ever (and still as lively as her late great-grandmother); George was as solemn as ever; and the gregarious Louis, who never fails to put on a show, was full of mischief.

There were many smiles and waves as they drove through The Mall, much to the delight of the crowd. According to one lip reader, George remarked to his mother, “Everyone seems very happy.”

Occasions like this are well rehearsed in the royal events calendar. But there was something very special about today.

It was not just the unexpected and welcome presence of the princess, who announced her intention to join the pageant yesterday afternoon, having previously hinted that she would not be able to attend.

It was also further symbolism of a Royal Family united through thick and thin, in sickness and in health, in the face of what have been a very difficult few years.

In a time of global upheaval, and particularly as the nation prepares for a major change in government, people view the monarchy as a stabilizing influence.

Recent misfortunes have threatened to undermine that stability: first, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, then the cancer diagnosis of the King and Princess of Wales just weeks apart, all against the backdrop of the Duke’s acrimonious departure. and the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Andrew’s continuing problems.

The Princess of Wales waves from her carriage with her three children, including the mischievous Prince Louis.

Eagle-eyed viewers said the princess’s dress was almost identical to the one Audrey Hepburn wore in My Fair Lady.

But if all that weighed heavily on royal minds, it was not evident today.

This was more than just a show of unity, it was a show of strength, discipline and determination to keep going in the face of adversity as impressive as that which took place on the parade ground.

All the major players in King Charles’s new slimmed-down monarchy were there, present and correct: the Princess Royal, bravely controlling her complicated steed; the Kents, the Edinburghs (with Sophie looking gorgeous in yellow).

Kate’s presence was the icing on the birthday cake.

Mustering the willpower to do even the basics when undergoing chemotherapy is difficult enough, as countless cancer patients know. There are days when even getting dressed can seem like an insurmountable challenge. The thought of dressing up to the nines and putting on a public display for the world’s cameras would be enough to make any average person hide under the duvet.

But not the Princess of Wales. In her statement yesterday she said that she has good days and bad days; Today was clearly a good day, or at least if it had been bad you would never have known.

The procession, led by the drumming horses Apollo and Juno, parades through The Mall.

Seamus the Irish wolfhound was one of the stars of the day

There was no denying that she seemed a little fragile and there were times when she seemed quite worried. But she was completely present, available to keep an eye on Louis, whose irrepressible personality challenges her, especially in such formal situations.

In addition to his usual gestures (he actually has quite a wide repertoire of expressions), at one point he was seen playing with a blind tug and asking his mother: ‘Do you know how they do these things, Mom?’

But, meddling little fingers aside, everything went like clockwork. Even the weather waited until the main participants were safely back inside their horse-drawn carriages to let loose in a wonderfully British way.

And then, right on cue, the sun rose for that all-important moment on the balcony, the princess and the King stood shoulder to shoulder, side by side in their struggles.

Last year it was William at his father’s side; This was an open gesture of support from the King. And it is understandable that this is so. These two have a lot in common. Not just in terms of the health challenges they face, but also in the way their reputations have been tarnished by the same two people thousands of miles away in Montecito.

Far from breaking them, as was perhaps intended, the experience appears to have strengthened their resolve, making them even more determined to do their duty to the British people… and to each other. It is a display of moral courage rarely seen these days.

It is also a reminder that words are very good and good, but actions are what count.

A sunny Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince George smile at onlookers from their carriage.

When Meghan married into the Royal Family, there was a sense that she would have the same glamorous, star appeal of a young Princess Diana.

He spoke very well and certainly seemed like the right character. Kate seemed quite serious in comparison.

But when the going got tough, as they inevitably do from time to time in life, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex jumped ship, doing everything they could to sink it in the process. But the British Royal Family is, it seems, unsinkable.

Faced with a different, arguably much more arduous set of challenges, the Princess of Wales has shown that she is made of much stronger stuff. She not only has resilience, but also understands the value of discretion.

Unlike Meghan, she commands respect not because she demands it or expects it, but because she has earned it.

This may seem like a bit of a Riviera Orchard jam dropper to the folks in Montecito; but that’s the difference between being just another aggressive princess and a future queen.