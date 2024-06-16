Sacked Match of the Day pundit Mark Lawrenson claims BBC bosses threatened to boot him from World Cup final over ‘handbag’ joke

Former Match of the Day pundit Mark Lawrenson claimed BBC bosses had threatened to remove him from the 2014 World Cup final after making a “bag” joke in a previous match.

Lawrenson had spent three decades at the corporation, working as a pundit and co-commentator, before leaving at the end of the 2021-22 football season.

The former Liverpool defender told Disruptors Podcast that his bosses at the BBC had warned him after a joke he had made during the round of 16 match between Argentina and Switzerland.

“Switzerland had escaped and this guy faces the goalkeeper and it was 0-0 and at the end of the game, you’re thinking, damn, if he scores here, Argentina will come out,” Lawrenson said.

“He didn’t really decide or make any decisions about anything, the goalkeeper basically came out and stopped him from scoring.”

Mark Lawrenson claimed the BBC had threatened to expel him from the 2014 World Cup final.

Lawrenson was accused of making an offensive and sexist comment following a comment about Swiss striker Josip Drmic.

The former Liverpool defender continued to be a co-commentator for Germany’s victory over Argentina in the World Cup final.

“I think it occurred to me like, ‘Wow, look at that, he was too busy thinking about his bag to score.’

“After the game, the coach said to me: ‘You can’t really say that, you might not be commentating on the World Cup final.’ “They had a little meeting and they came back and said ‘you’re going to do it’, I said ‘okay, a lot thank you”.

“In the World Cup final it was 0-0 for a long, long time and Argentina received a free kick and I said: ‘leave your bags, girls, and let someone make a decision.’ You know what? Nothing was said.

“It was just one of those stupid things you say, when you’re in the game you think ‘let’s make something happen’. I’m pretty sure (commentator) Guy Mowbray was laughing, everyone was laughing.”

Lawrenson had been criticized by fans on social media during the World Cup last 16 match in 2014, but not for a bag joke as the former co-commentator claimed.

In fact, the BBC received 172 complaints following Lawrenson’s comment that Swiss striker Josip Drmic “should have worn a skirt” after a weak shot against Argentina, a comment described as offensive and sexist.

Broadcasting watchdog OfCom also received six complaints.

“We recognize that commentator Mark Lawrenson’s comment about Switzerland’s Josip Drmic was inappropriate and we apologize for any offense caused by it,” the BBC said in a statement at the time.

Lawrenson previously criticized the BBC following his departure in 2022.

Lawrenson has repeatedly criticized the BBC for the nature of his departure from the corporation.

The former Football Focus pundit previously claimed his departure was because he was 65 and white.

Earlier this year, Lawrenson called the corporation “the best in the woke league” after again claiming he was dismissed as an expert for being “65 and white.”

Lawrenson claimed in 2022 that he was informed that the BBC’s Football Focus program would be “on tour” and that bosses told him “we don’t think it’s really something for you”.

The move led to Lawrenson’s typical one-year contract not being renewed, and the pundit opted to retire.

When asked if the BBC had “woke up” on Ben Heath’s podcast, Lawrenson replied: “Had it woken up?” He is the leader of the league of alarm clocks.’

“They are scared to death, absolutely and totally scared to death.

“You’ve seen things with Gary Lineker and obviously with the people running the BBC, I think day by day, I think the integrity of the corporation is being eroded.

“It was absolutely fantastic before, but now they’re 100 percent awake.”