Sacha Baron Cohen is seen with his wedding ring BACK while out in London after splitting from Isla Fisher.

Sacha Baron Cohen was spotted with his wedding ring back on as he stepped out in London on Monday.

The actor and comedian, 52, is back in the UK after he and his wife Isla, 48, who had been living together in their native Australia, quietly split after 14 years of marriage.

Borat star Sacha, who is believed to be house-hunting in London, was spotted in early June without the ring but has now put it back on.

While out and about, she cut a casual figure in a navy Ralph Lauren sweater, a cap, and dark blue jeans.

He seemed a little dejected as he stepped out amid the recent turmoil in his personal life.

Sacha Baron Cohen was spotted with his wedding ring back on as he stepped out in London on Monday.

The actor and comedian, 52, is back in the UK after he and his wife Isla, 48, who had been living together in their native Australia, quietly split after 14 years of marriage.

Sacha is believed to be in the process of buying his own house in London and a friend said: “It’s all about the children and what’s best for them” (pictured with Sacha)

Isla, who is currently in London filming the new Bridget Jones sequel, is also looking for a new home in the UK.

Sources recently told The Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff that she has a budget of £13 million, give or take, and is looking for a permanent family home for herself and her three children.

The planned move is an indication that the couple’s separation is being handled with an exemplary lack of animosity.

Sacha is believed to be in the process of buying his own home in London.

A friend said: ‘It’s about the kids and what’s best for them; There doesn’t seem to be any drama at all. Judging by the size of the budget, the family will now be based in London. But Isla will maintain its place in Australia.

Isla and Sacha, 52, announced in April that they had quietly split last year.

The couple first met in 2001 and married in 2010. They are parents to three children.

Insiders claim the marriage had been “rocky” for years and Sacha reportedly struggled after making the “sacrifice” of moving his family to Australia in 2020.

They moved from Los Angeles to Sydney and then to Perth, where Isla’s family lives, in September 2021, to escape Sydney’s strict Covid lockdown rules.

Borat star Sacha, who is believed to be house-hunting in London, was spotted in early June without the ring but has now put it back on.

While out and about, she cut a casual figure in a navy Ralph Lauren sweater, a cap, and dark blue jeans.

He seemed a little dejected as he came out amid the recent turmoil in his personal life with the breakup of his marriage.

It is believed that Sacha will keep a house in Los Angeles to work.

The split announcement came shortly after actress Rebel Wilson made claims about Sacha in her memoir, Rebel Rising, which he denied.

Rebel made headlines after she made several claims against her former Grimsby co-star Sacha, accusing him of inappropriate behavior on set.

In the book Rebel Rising, the actress wrote that she “regrets the day” she met the actor, whom she had described as her “idol”, at a dinner hosted by Little Britain star Matt Lucas.

A year later, Sacha offered her a role in the 2016 film Grimsby as Dawn, the wife of his character Nobby.

Prior to the release of her memoir, Rebel named Sacha as the celebrity responsible for making threats about the book, after which her representatives responded.

Taking to Instagram to confirm her identity, she wrote: “I will not be silenced by expensive lawyers or PR crisis managers. The idiot I talk about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.

Following his statement, Sacha spoke to TMZ through representatives and said, “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive and detailed evidence…

Isla, who is currently in London filming the new Bridget Jones sequel, is also looking for a new home in the UK.

Sources recently told The Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff that she has a budget of £13 million, give or take, and is looking for a permanent family home for herself and her three children.

Isla has refused to comment on Rebel Wilson’s claims against her ex-husband after she accused him of inappropriate behavior on set (pictured in Grimsby from 2016).

‘(With) contemporary documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.’

The book was published in the US last month and featured a chapter titled Sacha Baron Cohen and Other Morons, where Rebel makes claims about her alleged behavior during the filming of Grimsby.

However, UK copies feature the text crudely crossed out due to what Rebel called “peculiarities” of English law.

Isla has refused to comment on Rebel’s claims against her ex-husband.