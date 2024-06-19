Sabrina Carpenter’s bodyguard hits a fan in the face with an umbrella while pushing photographers out of her way as she arrives at London’s BBC Radio 1 studios.

Sabrina Carpenter’s bodyguard was seen accidentally hitting a fan in the face with an umbrella while pushing photographers out of his way as he arrived at London’s BBC Radio 1 studios on Tuesday.

The Please Please Please singer, 25, was led into the building by a muscular security guard, who pushed photographers and passers-by into the crowd around him.

But as the star entered the building, an umbrella being used by a bodyguard appeared to hit a member of the public, who was standing next to the crown holding a white cane, in the face.

The security member was wearing a black jacket and holding a blue umbrella in an attempt to block any view of the blonde performer.

The member of the public shouted “woah my eye like” as another member of staff quickly checked to make sure the man was okay.

As the commotion raged, Sabrina ducked her head and clung to her guards.

For her arrival at the broadcast studio, she wore a cute skin-tight baby pink outfit.

MailOnline has contacted Sabrina’s representatives for comment.

Her outing to London comes just hours after she set her pulse racing as she posed up a storm to celebrate the launch of her new fragrance Sweet Tooth: Caramel Dream Eau De Parfum.

The singer donned a white lace dress for the shoot that hugged every inch of her stunning figure.

Sabrina’s sheer ensemble left little to the imagination and revealed her skimpy black lingerie underneath.

The stunner sported radiant makeup and wore her blonde locks down as she shamelessly nibbled on bottles shaped like chocolate bars.

Sweet Tooth: Caramel Dream Eau De Parfum is the Espresso singer’s second fragrance following her successful debut with Sweet Tooth.

Sweet Tooth: Caramel Dream is now available to buy at Superdrug and Superdrug.com.

It comes after Sabrina was left baffled after British rapper Cee, 26, completely ignored her while they were sitting. front row at the Louis Vuitton men’s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

But while the singer’s growing army of fans might be clamoring for a chance to join her at the exclusive event, the British rapper, 26, looked bemused as he greeted her with a quick nod before pulling out his Nintendo Gameboy.

Luckily, Sabrina, who attended the event without her boyfriend Barry Keoghan, saw the funny side when he walked away from her while worrying about the show.

The American singer has been dating the Oscar-nominated actor for at least six months, even casting him as her lead in her Please Please Please music video, but recently admitted that she doesn’t feel comfortable publicly referring to him as her boyfriend.

“The (dating) pool is the pool, and when you meet people who feel authentic and who are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do,” she said. Rolling Stone.

‘Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess it’s not that surprising to me that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. “That’s something that comes with the territory.”

Sabrina also confirmed that her new single was inspired by the 31-year-old Irishman in the comments of her June 6 Instagram post announcing the video where she quoted her own lyrics: ‘I heard you’re an actor!’

The accompanying video shows her playing her criminal’s gangster gangster and one scene was specifically designed to showcase Barry’s stunt fighting skills.

The pair first crossed paths at the Givenchy runway presentation during Paris Fashion Week on September 28 before being spotted on a date in Brentwood on December 3.

The Saltburn actor fathered son Brando, 22 months, during his two-year relationship with dental nurse Alyson Kierans, which ended in mid-2023.

Meanwhile, Sabrina, who garners 71.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify, got a major career boost serving as the opening act for 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Mexico, South America, Australia and Singapore .

‘I keep it on such a different level. “She could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything like what she’s done,” she said.

It comes after Sabrina was left baffled after British rapper Cee, 26, completely ignored her as they sat front row at the Louis Vuitton menswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday .

“We are very, very verbal with each other about our love and admiration for each other… She played me (her song by The Tortured Poets Department Studio) But dad, I loved him before he came out, and that’s also one of my favourites. .’

Jack Antonoff, a frequent collaborator of the 34-year-old pop star, produced half of Carpenter’s sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, out August 23, including Please Please Please.

On April 1, the former Disney Channel star modeled the Stretch Lace campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear brand, which outraged Swifties considering their ongoing feud that began in 2016.

‘As much as people want to believe that you’re in tune with every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working. In that scenario, I have been very, very communicative with (Taylor) about that situation, and I love her very much and support her until the end,” Carpenter explained.

“So it wasn’t anything strange to me, but I know people just say things because it’s all they have time to do.”