Sabrina Carpenter declares she’s ‘in love for the first time’ in rare comment on romance with Barry Keoghan and reveals relationship advice from ‘idol’ Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter has declared she is “in love for the first time” amid her romance with Irish actor Barry Keoghan.

The Espresso singer, 25, and the Oscar nominee, 31, made their first official red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May, after They first crossed paths at PFW in September last year before being spotted on a date a few months later.

speaking to vanity fair Sabrina talked about her songwriting process and explained how ‘idol’ Taylor Swift taught her to let the audience interpret the meaning of her songs: ‘I try not to tell people what a song is explicitly about.’

“People don’t always know what’s going on inside someone’s mind, much less a young woman navigating love and many things for the first time.”

Sabrina coyly confirmed that her new single was inspired by Barry in her June 6 comments. instagram post announcing the video where he quoted his own lyrics: ‘I heard you’re an actor!’

The lyrics say: “I heard you’re an actor, so act like a serious guy / Whatever the devil is inside you, don’t let it out tonight / I tell them it’s just your culture and they all roll their eyes “.

With the couple also playing a couple in the very steamy music video.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sabrina told how Taylor, 34, taught her that there is no “instruction book” for navigating a relationship in the public eye.

And she continued to gush about the superstar, after they became friends when Sabrina opened for her on the Australian, Singapore and South American legs of Era’s tour earlier this year.

He told the publication: “It’s great growing up idolizing someone and then meeting them, and they’re all the things you hoped they would be.”

‘On a personal level, she has really been there for me and I am so grateful. That is something she taught me very well: she has remained very human throughout the entire process.”

Sabrina’s declaration of love comes after she was coy about describing Barry as her boyfriend, even after casting him as her lead in the Please Please Please music video.

Asking Rolling Stone: ‘How can I avoid this question?’

The pair played a couple in the video for Sabrina’s latest release, Please Please Please (pictured).

Barry fathered a 22-month-old son, Brando, during his two-year relationship with dental nurse Alyson Kierans, which ended in mid-2023.

“The (dating) pool is the pool, and when you meet people who feel authentic and who are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do.”

‘Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess it’s not that surprising to me that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. “That’s something that comes with the territory.”

On April 1, the former Disney Channel star modeled the Stretch Lace campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear brand, which outraged Swifties considering their ongoing feud that began in 2016.

‘As much as people want to believe that you’re in tune with every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working. In that scenario, I have been very, very communicative with (Taylor) about that situation, and I love her very much and support her until the end,” Sabrina explained.

Taylor is no stranger to living her life in the public eye (pictured with boyfriend Travis Kelce)

“So it wasn’t anything strange to me, but I know people just say things because it’s all they have time to do.”

It comes after Sabrina’s bodyguard was seen accidentally hitting a fan in the face with an umbrella while pushing photographers out of his way as he arrived at London’s BBC Radio 1 studios on Tuesday.

She was led into the building by a muscular security guard, who pushed photographers and passersby into the crowd around her.

But as the star entered the building, an umbrella being used by a bodyguard appeared to hit a member of the public, who was standing next to the crown holding a white cane, in the face.

The security member was wearing a black jacket and holding a blue umbrella in an attempt to block any view of the blonde performer.

The member of the public shouted “woah my eye like” as another member of staff quickly checked to make sure the man was okay.

As the commotion raged, Sabrina ducked her head and held on to her guards.

For her arrival at the broadcast studio, she wore a cute skin-tight baby pink outfit.

MailOnline has contacted Sabrina’s representatives for comment.