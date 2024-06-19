Ruud Gullit reacts after Dutch fans were criticized for painting their faces black in an attempt to dress up as him for their Euro 2024 victory over Poland… and one supporter vowed to “retire” his team after a strong reaction.

Ruud Gullit reportedly claimed that he was “honoured” by Dutch fans who dressed up as him during the Netherlands’ 2-1 victory over Poland.

The group of fans faced a harsh reaction from the blackface while trying to imitate Gullit in the stands of their country’s opening match of Euro 2024.

They had painted their faces black, wore dreadlocks similar to his iconic hairstyle, and also sported mustaches in an effort to imitate him.

The practice of ‘blackface’, which dates back to the 19th century, is considered by many to be racist.

However, Gullit didn’t seem to mind at all, stating, “I really feel honored,” according to a Dutch newspaper. The Telegraph.

The fan group was criticized for ‘blackface’, which many consider racist and which is especially controversial in the Netherlands.

But Ruud Gullit has said he felt “honoured” that his fans followed him, despite the criticism.

They were wearing uniforms from Holland’s victory in the 1988 European Championship, in which Gullit starred.

He is a Dutch legend and won the 1988 European Championship with the nation. The three fans wore replicas of that team’s uniforms as part of their clothing.

However, following the backlash, one fan, Bart van de Ven, has vowed to “retire” his “Rasta Ruud” character, according to DutchNews.

‘Maybe I made a mistake or it’s a blind spot. The last thing I want to do is hurt people and that’s why I’ve decided to stop doing it,” he said.

“I’ve also received a lot of very nice responses, but clearly there is a group that feels otherwise,” he said. ‘I have to respect that and listen to it. The last thing I want is for people to have an unpleasant association with my act.’

Van de Ven reportedly imitated Gullit in international tournaments between 2008 and 2014.

The issue of blackface is particularly controversial in the Netherlands, where the ‘Black Pete’ tradition is a source of intense debate.

The presence of ‘Zwarte Piet’ at the Christmas holidays provokes the anger of protesters.

Traditionally, the character is played by white actors wearing blackface, curly afro-style wigs, and red lipstick.

One of the fans, Bart van de Ven, has pledged to retire the suit he wore in tournaments between 2008 and 2014.

Proponents of this tradition see it as harmless fun: the black makeup represents Santa’s soot coming down the chimney.

The Netherlands began their European Championship campaign with a comeback victory over Poland after striker Wout Weghorst came off the bench to score the late goal.

They were shocked in the 16th minute when Adam Buksa beat three defenders to hit a beautiful shot into the net from a Piotr Zielinski corner.

The Dutch tied in the 29th minute with a low shot from vitalist Cody Gakpo from outside the area that deflected off defender Bartosz Salamon to beat Wojciech Szczesny.

And after a series of missed opportunities throughout the match, the Dutch finally broke through Weghorst again.