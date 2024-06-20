Russian hackers who attacked a major provider of laboratory services for the NHS are demanding a ransom of almost £40m, after the breach led to hundreds of transplant surgery cancellations

A gang of Russian hackers who crippled NHS hospitals when they attacked a major laboratory services provider are demanding a $50 million ransom.

The group, called Qilin, claimed responsibility for the June 4 cyberattack on Synnovis and is seeking payment to unlock the affected computers.

It also warned that it is preparing to publish data stolen in the breach.

The company, a joint venture between the NHS and a private company, tests blood, urine and tissue samples for some hospitals and GP surgeries.

Urgent cancer operations and transplants were among 814 procedures canceled following the attack, the NHS admitted.

More than 850 outpatient appointments were also eliminated in the first week because doctors were unable to perform necessary tests.

Employers fear that full recovery will take months and that more cancellations are likely as labs can only operate at 10 per cent of normal capacity.

NHS London said the organizations affected are mainly in the south-east of the capital and include King’s College Hospital, Guy’s, St Thomas’s and Evelina Children’s Hospital, which declared a “critical incident”.

Ciaran Martin, former chief executive of the UK’s National Cyber ​​Security Centre, previously said Qilin appeared to be behind the attack.

Bloomberg reported that a representative of the hackers responded to questions about the breach through a messaging account associated with the gang.

They said they felt very sorry for the people who suffered but refused to accept responsibility for the human cost.

They suggested that the attack was justified because it was retaliation for the British government’s involvement in unspecified wars.

The representative added that they had cut contact with Synnovis after not receiving a payment after the expiration of the 120-hour period.

They said hackers had exploited an undisclosed security vulnerability to gain access to Synnovis computers.

A Qilin website where the group listed its alleged victims disappeared from the Internet in the days after the attack, although another page remains online.

Synnovis was not listed on that site, Bloomberg notes.

A Synnovis spokesperson said: ‘Synnovis is aware of reports that an unauthorized third party has claimed responsibility for this recent cyberattack.

‘Our investigation into the incident remains ongoing, including assessing the validity of third-party claims and the nature and extent of data that may be affected.

‘We have notified the relevant authorities, including the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), and continue to work with the NCSC and external specialists who are assisting with our investigation.

“Once more information is known, we will report in accordance with the ICO’s requirements and will prioritize notification of any affected individuals or partners as necessary.”