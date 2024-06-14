Russell Brand’s allegations were “not escalated or adequately addressed” at Channel 4, the investigation heard after the star “asked staff to get the phone numbers of women in the audience and the female team felt uncomfortable”.

An investigation has found that allegations about Russell Brand’s behavior while working at Channel 4 were “not escalated or adequately addressed”.

The 49-year-old was charged with rape, assault and emotional abuse as part of a joint investigation by Channel 4 show Dispatches, The Times and Sunday Times last year.

Brand has strongly denied all allegations about his behavior which allegedly took place at the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013.

Following the allegations, an investigation was launched by Banijay UK, which bought Endemol, the company commissioned by Channel 4 to produce a series of programs that Brand worked on between 2004 and 2006 and in 2008.

In the journalistic investigation published last September, an investigator claimed that concerns about Brand’s behavior were reported to Endemol production managers but were dismissed.

The results of the investigation, which have now been released, state that while “no formal complaints were made about Brand during the programs,” there were concerns that “were not escalated or adequately addressed.”

Russel Brand was charged with rape, assault and emotional abuse as part of a joint investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches programme, The Times and the Sunday Times last year.

Brand (pictured in 2006) has strongly denied all allegations about his behavior which allegedly took place at the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013.

One of the first women to accuse Brand, referred to as Alice to protect her identity, claimed she was in an “emotionally abusive and controlling relationship” with the comedian.

Karen Baxter, head of investigations at law firm Lewis Silkin LLP, which was appointed to the case, wrote in the conclusions: “However, there were concerns about Brand’s behavior that were raised informally with senior members of staff, particularly in relation with the”. asking riders to obtain the phone numbers of audience members and female team members who felt uncomfortable or intimidated by his behavior while working in Bristol in 2004/2005.

“These concerns were not escalated or adequately addressed.”

The findings also claim Brand was employed at a time when Channel 4 and Endemol knew he was a “recovering drug addict with a reputation for being “edgy”.

But “no particular safeguards were put in place to protect Brand, those who worked with him or those who otherwise came into contact with him,” including the hearing.

His behavior included having sexual relations with audience members and some colleagues on shows and sometimes being naked in front of Endemol staff, and evidence suggests it was “tolerated as if Russell were Russell”, according to the report.

However, it says they found no evidence that any complaints had been raised about these issues and it was understood that the relationships were consensual.

Brand (pictured in 2015) was employed at a time when Channel 4 and Endemol knew he was a “recovering drug addict with a reputation for being nervous”, according to the investigation’s findings.

Russell Brand is pictured appearing on The Paul O’Grady Show in November 2017.

The investigation also found evidence indicating that Endemol staff felt “largely unable to raise concerns about Brand due to: his role as a talent, the view that Brand’s behavior was tolerated by senior management, fear of not being heard and/or concern for their job security.”

Patrick Holland, chief executive of Banijay UK, apologized to “anyone who has been affected” and has felt “unable to speak or that their voice has not been heard properly”.

In a statement, Holland said: “Dispatches made deeply disturbing allegations about Russell Brand’s behavior during his time working for traditional company Endemol.

‘I am grateful to Lewis Silkin for this comprehensive report and the lessons we can draw from it.

‘While Endemol had support and escalation procedures in place during the period in question, they were clearly not understood or respected to the degree we would expect today and were not as robust as our current processes in the UK and across the group.

‘Industry protocols, duty of care and behavioral expectations have improved enormously in recent years and continue to be progressively reviewed and updated on a regular basis.

“We are very sorry to anyone who has been affected by this behavior and felt unable to speak or that their voice was not heard properly.”

Russell Brand is pictured at the Edinburgh International Television Festival in August 2006.

Brand performs at The Hoping Foundation’s Starry Starry Night benefit in 2014

Earlier this year, Channel 4 boss Alex Mahon apologized to a former member of staff for failing to investigate a “serious” allegation made against Brand in 2009 following the broadcaster’s own investigation.

However, the broadcaster found “no evidence” that Channel 4 staff were aware of the allegations made by four women in a Dispatches documentary before it aired in September.

Brand, who also worked on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 music shows from 2006 to 2008, told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a YouTube video earlier this year that the allegations leveled against him They were “very, very hurtful.”

One of the first women to accuse Brand, referred to as Alice to protect her identity, claimed she was in an “emotionally abusive and controlling relationship” with the comedian, then 31, as a teenager for about three months.

Alice, who called the star’s alleged behavior “grooming,” claimed that throughout their relationship he referred to her as “The Girl” and that he gradually became “controlling and then emotionally and sexually abusive.”

She claims: ‘Russell acted like a hairdresser, but I didn’t know what that was at the time. He was trying to drive a wedge between my parents and me, he taught me to lie to them.

‘I was at my dad’s house and it was 11 at night. He texted me, I came up with a scenario where I told him my friend was sick and we would role play text conversations. He had a whole script for me.

Russell Brand has been contacted for comment.