Russell Brand walked naked among his Channel 4 colleagues while presenting shows for the broadcaster, but his behavior was seen as “Russell being Russell”, an investigation has heard.

Russell Brand used to walk naked among his Channel 4 colleagues while presenting shows for the broadcaster, but his behavior was dismissed as “Russell being Russell”, an investigation has heard.

The TV star is also accused of making women she worked with uncomfortable and asking runners to get the phone numbers of women in the audience.

According to an investigation commissioned by the television company Endemol, for which the presenter worked from 2004 to 2008, Brand used to wear only underwear in his dressing room.

No formal complaints were filed at the time and informal complaints, filed by junior staff, “were not escalated or appropriately addressed at the time,” according to a summary of the investigation by law firm Lewis Silkin.

He added that staff, and particularly junior employees, felt unable to raise concerns about Brand as he was seen as “talent”.

They were also hampered by fear of losing their job and by the view that the presenter’s actions were tolerated by his senior colleagues.

Two witnesses reported being aware of an allegation that Brand, who presented Big Brother’s Big Mouth for Endemol, kept the crew waiting outside his dressing room while he masturbated. The times reports.

The investigation, however, found “no evidence that any formal or informal complaint was raised in this regard.”

The report found that the presenter, who also fronted Endemol shows including Kings of Comedy and Big Brother’s Celebrity Hijack, had engaged in consensual sexual relations with some colleagues, including at least one junior member of the team.

The investigation found no evidence that his colleagues were aware of Brand’s sexual relationship with a female jogger, who has since claimed the presenter exposed himself to her in 2004.

The investigation, in addition to looking at Brand’s behavior, also explored how aware Endemol executives were of the alleged misconduct and protection procedures at the time.

It found that “there was no clear escalation process during the respective period, and minimal training was provided on ‘respect in the workplace’, code of conduct or ethical practices.”

Banijay UK, which now owns Endemol, launched the investigation in September after Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

The presenter denied all allegations and described their relationships as “absolutely always consensual”, adding that such accusations were “very, very hurtful”.

Banijay UK chief executive Patrick Holland apologized to all those affected and those who felt unable to speak about their experiences.

It added that support and escalation procedures had not been properly followed and that they had since improved their protocols, along with others in the industry.

Brand was also found to have had relationships with audience members.

The report comes nine months after investigators from The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4 conducted interviews with Endemol and Banijay staff and reviewed documents while analyzing Brand’s behaviour.

The broadcaster apologized to a former employee in April after a “serious and concerning” allegation she made against Brand in 2009 was not properly investigated.

The BBC confirmed it had received five complaints about Brand, who presented radio programs for the broadcaster from 2006 to 2008.