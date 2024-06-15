Royal superfans armed with cardboard cutouts of the Princess of Wales descend on The Mall ahead of tomorrow’s Trooping the Color parade, where King Charles will reunite with his family for the first time since his cancer diagnosis.

Royal superfans armed with cardboard cutouts of the Princess of Wales have descended on The Mall ahead of Trooping of the Colour.

This afternoon it was announced that Kate Middleton will make her first public engagement since her cancer diagnosis at the King’s official birthday parade tomorrow.

Leading her legion of supporters to set up camp along the iconic London road, dressed in Union Jack flags and life-size cutouts of the Princess, hoping to catch a glimpse of her.

She is expected to not only join the rest of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, but also ride in a state carriage around the mall with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The video also shows the group removing two life-size cardboard cutouts of Kate from their bags as they prepare for her arrival tomorrow, to which the journalist jokes: “Oh, she’ll see double.”

Another woman even caught a glimpse of a dress neatly folded “for tomorrow” with heart-shaped union flags covering it.

Kate, 42, who revealed in March that she was receiving “preventive chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of cancer, has been absent from the public while undergoing treatment.

Another woman proudly told the story of meeting King Charles on their walk through Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday.

It can be clearly compared to the hundreds of people who camped out on the Mall for the coronation of King Charles III last May.

Several days before Coronation Day, a sea of ​​tents appeared in the shopping centre, draped in Union flags and stocked with food, booze and bunting.

Kate, 42, who revealed in March that she was receiving “preventive chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of the disease, today issued a candid statement saying she is making “good progress” in her treatment.

King Charles will welcome the Princess of Wales to her public duties tomorrow at the Trooping the Color parade. It will be the first time that the monarch and the future queen will be seen together publicly since they underwent their respective treatments. Charles and Kate appear together in September 2021

Joan, 70, has been camping since Wednesday and broke down in tears after shaking King Charles’ hand. She said: “Charles got out of the car and walked towards us and said someone had spent the night and was shaking some hands.”

Royal enthusiasts are seen camped on The Mall as preparations for the Coronation continue.

“I said yes, and he looked and he could see that my hair was really standing up, and yes, I’m sleeping on the pavement,” he leaned forward determinedly and shook my hand.

‘It was so beautiful that I am proud to be here today. Then I burst into tears.

‘I’ve been here for William’s wedding, Harry’s wedding, the jubilee and now I’ve come for the coronation. I wish him and Camilla the best. I think they are both good people.

Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in February, recently returned to public duties while still receiving his own treatment for an undisclosed form of the disease.

King Charles is “delighted” by the Princess of Wales’ brave decision to attend Trooping the Color as she continues to battle cancer, a Buckingham spokesperson said. Charles is pictured with Queen Camilla on March 31, 2024 in Windsor.

2019 — William and Kate at Trooping the Color with their children in London on June 8, 2019

2017 — Philip speaks to William and Kate at Trooping The Color in London on June 17, 2017.

Tomorrow’s busy and high-profile appearance to celebrate the King’s birthday will also mark the first time the monarch and future Queen will be seen publicly together since undergoing their respective treatments.

It is understood Kate spoke to the King in advance about attending tomorrow’s festivities.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Her Majesty is delighted that The Princess will be able to attend tomorrow’s events and is looking forward to all elements of the day.”

The princess is and remains the colonel of the Irish Guards, but under the circumstances, Lieutenant General James Bucknall receives the salute on her behalf.

Number 10 and the Cabinet have been informed of the Princess’s decision to attend the Trooping, and have informed the opposition parties.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the development as “wonderful news”, saying during a press conference at the G7 in Italy: “It’s obviously wonderful, wonderful news.” The whole country will support the Princess of Wales in her recovery.

“I saw her statement before, I thought it was brave, I thought it was honest and I’m sure it will bring enormous comfort to many other people who are dealing with similar health problems, so I think she deserves a huge kudos for what she said and it will be great to see her there tomorrow.”