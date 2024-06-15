Royal superfans are rocking the red, white and blue look as they are delighted to see Kate, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla in Trooping the Colour.

Devoted royal superfans rock the red, white and blue look as they delight in seeing Kate, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla at Trooping the Color today.

Thousands of people lined the streets from Buckingham Palace to Whitehall today to watch the centenary parade and flyover commemorating the King’s birthday.

Some familiar faces have been seen in the crowd, including veteran royal watcher John Loughrey, 69, who camped out on The Mall for more than a week before the King’s Coronation last year.

He could be seen sporting his Union Jack hat adorned with royal insignia and a Princess Catherine t-shirt.

Another faithful royalist present is Joseph Afrane, 60, dressed in a full Union Jack suit.

Mr Afrane, from Battersea, south London, is a regular at royal events.

He said: ‘I have come here to support the royal family. I was especially pleased when I heard that the Princess of Wales would be joining us.

‘The royal family does a lot of work for the country and supports many charities. They also bring many tourists to the country, which boosts the economy.

“In my opinion, without the royal family there would be no Britain.”

Other fans can be seen at the front of the barriers waving huge Union Jack flags and dressed head to toe in red, white and blue.

Some even brought life-size cardboard cutouts of King Charles and Queen Camilla.