Royal Mail launches new set of eight stamps to mark 60 years of Red Arrow’s daring displays

This year marks 60 years of daring displays by the Red Arrows and Royal Mail is marking the occasion with an exciting series of stamps.

The main set of eight features images of the RAF aerobatic team’s red, white and blue trails in the sky.

An additional sheet of four stamps shows performances on iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Niagara Falls.

Officially established in 1964, the Red Arrows and their Gnat training aircraft became the showpiece of the RAF.

Now in their 60th season and flying BAE Systems Hawks in exhibitions since 1980, the Red Arrows continue to demonstrate their teamwork and excellence around the world.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s Director of Policy and External Affairs, said: ‘During important national celebrations such as Her Majesty’s Coronation, and representing the UK globally, the Red Arrows have entertained us with spectacular displays of aviation excellence.

“We are proud to celebrate its 60th season with these eye-catching new stamps.”

The Red Arrows treated thousands of Royal fans to a fly-in at the end of Trooping the Color, involving 34 different aircraft.

In a highly choreographed display, the plane took off from RAF bases across the UK before flying along The Mall and over the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Each of the 10 waves had to reach the exact point at the correct altitude and time during the time allotted on the screen.

The display ended with a nine-ship formation by the Red Arrows leaving a trail of red, white and blue smoke as they passed over members of the Royal Family standing on the iconic balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The spectacular display at Trooping the Color underlines Red Arrow’s 60th season in which they must fly 60 displays, including a tour of Canada.

Prince William with Catherine, Princess of Wales, watches the red arrows with their three children on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The nine-ship formation of the Red Arrows in Trooping the Color

A stamp showing the Red Arrows completing the Vixen Break maneuver in 2007.

A stamp showing the red arrows flying over Niagara Falls in the United States.

Another stamp shows the Red Arrows flying over Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Squadron Leader Jon Bond, Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team Leader for 2024 and flying as Red 1, said: “This historic season underlines the excellence, dedication and pride of all those who have worked for, supported or simply seen a show.” by the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team for the past 60 seasons.

“As well as celebrating this heritage, it is hoped that these new stamps, many of which feature brilliant images taken by trained RAF personnel, will inspire many more people to take up the wonder of aviation, just as each of our colorful and dynamic exhibitions”.

Stamps and a range of collectible products are available from today.