Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day gets off to a flying start as revelers show off their most spectacular hats

Glamorous racegoers have put their best foot forward as they arrive at Royal Ascot in the sunshine today to kick off Ladies Day.

Floral summer dresses, vibrant dresses and statement headpieces were on display this morning as thousands of revelers descended on Berkshire Racecourse.

Spectacular hats seemed to be the order of the day, with beaming race-goers showing off an array of fabulous fascinators and extravagant hats.

One guest decided to stand out from the crowd with a balloon-shaped headdress, while another wore an elegant lace creation.

Royal Ascot, the crown jewel of the UK racing calendar, began on Tuesday with the Queen Anne Stakes and runs until Saturday.

The hat is the spirit! From extravagant to elegant, hats were the main feature of the day as racegoers showed off their fabulous hats.

Correct! This racegoer looked effortlessly chic in her monochromatic outfit as she arrived on day three of Royal Ascot.

A little bit of everything white! This radiant woman sported a stunning hat as she posed for the camera.

That’s how you do Ladies’ Day! Racegoers show off their best dresses as they attend the event at Royal Ascot.

Lady in Red! A woman opts for a scarlet dress and matching hat when she goes out to Ladies Day

This year’s meeting will have a total prize money of £10 million. This is a record amount for Royal Ascot. Minimum winnings for the eight Group 1 races will be £650,000.

It was founded by Queen Anne in 1711 after she declared that Ascot was ideal for “horses galloping at full speed” and today it has become a major social event as well as a sporting attraction.

For the first time in its 313-year history, Ascot Racecourse announced the appointment of a creative director this year.

British fashion designer Daniel Fletcher was responsible for creating the annual Lookbook and Millinery Collective in 2024, which set the style tone for the year and often inspired racegoers’ outfits.

He is known for his classic silhouettes and modern gender-fluid clothing; Their Spring/Summer 2023 collection included corset designs for both men and women.

The Cheshire-born designer, whose first client was the eccentric Harry Styles, said GQ in 2023: ‘The idea of ​​a piece of clothing being for a specific gender is very fun.

‘I understand that something like a bra is designed to perform, but when it comes to a shirt, why would we apply gender to something like that? And the same thing happens to me with the corset.’

Former One Direction member Harry, whose style includes jumpsuits, feather boas, skirts and dresses, became Daniel’s first customer after buying all the short-sleeved boxy shirts from the designer’s graduated collection in 2015.

Perfect polka dots: Glamorous racegoers (including TV presenter Louise Roe, pictured left) show off their printed dresses.

Bringing the sun! A racegoer surprises with a yellow dress with flowers and polka dots and a matching hat.

The bigger the better when it comes to these hats! These women attracted attention with their exaggerated hats.

“Harry had a big impact on my career,” Daniel admitted. GQ in 2020. ‘At 24 years old I couldn’t believe what was happening.’

Since then, the designer’s career has gone from strength to strength, with celebrities including James McAvoy, Robert Pattinson, Eddie Redmayne, Emma Corrin and Emerald Fennell sporting his looks.

The Central Saint Martins graduate also designed for some of the world’s most prestigious houses, including Louis Vuitton, Lanvin and JW Anderson, and served as artistic director of Italian brand Fiorucci between 2019 and 2023.

He was nominated for the LVMH Prize in 2017, won the European semi-final of the International Woolmark Prize and was named Breakthrough Designer of the Year at the 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

After many successful seasons showing his collections at London Fashion Week, Daniel participated in the Netflix series ‘Next In Fashion’, which took him to the final.

Commenting on his latest appointment, Daniel said: “I am delighted to be appointed as Ascot’s first creative director and to have jumped into the new role.”

A glamorous guest arrives for Ladies Day at Berkshire Racecourse

Photographers take pictures of Louise Roe as she attends day three of Royal Ascot 2024.

Police appear at Royal Ascot as racegoers arrive for Ladies Day at the Berkshire racecourse.

‘I’m keen to encapsulate the rich heritage of the racecourse whilst adopting unique dress codes, adding a contemporary touch to bring a style that Ascot hasn’t seen before.

‘By 2024, I want to inspire racegoers to push the boundaries with their own unique style and immerse themselves in the opportunity to embrace their own creativity – and what better occasion than Royal Ascot!

“I’m so excited to reveal the next evolution of the world-renowned brand’s style direction and can’t wait for the vision to become a reality.”