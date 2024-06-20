Royal Ascot best dressed! From Zara Tindall to Elizabeth Hurley, all the most fabulous dresses and headpieces

Glamorous racegoers have pulled out all the stops over the past three days to kick off Royal Ascot in style.

Blessed with sunshine and relatively clear skies, revelers were able to attend the annual celebration in Berkshire with the freedom to be as creative as they wanted… within the confines of each venue’s dress code.

And while some opted for classic and quite modest looks, others attracted attention with fuchsia tulle dresses and peacock headdresses.

Royal Ascot, the jewel in the crown of the UK racing calendar, has attracted people from many different backgrounds.

Royals including Prince William, King Charles and Zara Tindall attended, along with reality stars such as Lystra Adams.

Zara and Mike Tindall put on a glamorous display while attending the first day of Royal Ascot

Racist Tamara Holmgren (pictured) opted for a peacock-inspired headdress to match her dress.

Floral summer dresses, vibrant dresses and statement headpieces were on display as tens of thousands of revelers descended on Berkshire Racecourse this week.

Elizabeth Hurley put her best fashion foot forward in an elegant white lace dress that had a touch of flowers embroidered on the garment.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, changed her look on the second day and decided to wear a sheer white mesh dress with embossed flowers.

Here, FEMAIL rounds up the best and most creative outfits from the last three days of the annual event.

A little bit all white! Elizabeth Hurley sunbathed in a lace dress

Model Betty Bachz wowed in a plum satin gown and elegant black hat on the second day of Ascot.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh put on a glamorous display on the second day of the event in a sheer white floral dress.

Prince William looked every inch the future King in a three-piece suit, paired with a stylish umbrella and top hat.

Penny Lancaster kept things simple in a white dress but then accessorized it with a parasol made of flowers.

Television personality Lystra Adams put on an eye-catching display in a red sequin dress with a large floral headpiece.

Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer channel elegant and classy looks, including a navy blue polka dot dress and a crisp white dress.

Designer Inga Kovalerova turned heads with a fuchsia tulle dress embroidered with flowers

Rapper Bugzy Malone and Tillie Amartey put on a glamorous display on the first day of Ascot, with the actress wearing a beautiful deep red dress.

Content creator Kate Ozerou opted for a classic look, wearing a monochromatic dress with a bow in the front.

Bucking the trend: Instead of a trendy floral dress or a feather hat, this stunning racing fan opted for a suit with a glamorous blue bag.

Model Eric Underwood looked dapper in a three-piece suit as he tossed his top hat into the air.

Princess Beatrice channeled spring in a traditional, modest pink floral dress with a matching headband.

Perfect polka dots: Louise Roe, showed her printed dresses on the third day

Pritika Swarup looked effortlessly stunning in a navy blue ensemble with gold button details.

Wilnelia, Lady Forsyth-Johnson dazzles in a tight green mini dress with bell sleeves

Getting off to a good start! A woman shows off her elegant billowing dress at Royal Ascot on the third day