Insanity, Albert Einstein once observed, is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

So why do we repeatedly sell our public services to private interests and expect nothing more than to saddle them with debt while investors feast on their assets?

The corpse of Thames Water – the bankrupt company now owned by a group of foreign investors – is there as a warning. And yet our political leaders have learned nothing.

Because they are about to repeat the same mistake with Royal Mail, standing by while a billionaire foreign owner, Daniel Kretinsky, also known as the Czech Sphinx, buys it and privatizes it.

It is true that Labor has proposed in its manifesto to “thoroughly examine” the £3.6bn acquisition. And he has said he would explore giving workers more of a say in how Royal Mail is run. But he should have gone further. Why not just state that it will end the agreement?

I am not a socialist. I have no ideological objection to the privatization of state assets. Britain would be better off, for example, if it had dispensed with the miserable state monolith that was British Leyland.

I also have nothing personally against Mr. Kretinsky. His business model of picking up failed companies that no one else wants is a useful part of a well-functioning economy. We trust that people like him, for example, will continue to invest in oil and gas production (for which he earned another nickname of ‘the fossil hyena’) when publicly traded companies are scared by climate change thanks to the activist shareholders.

But Royal Mail cannot be treated like any other private company. It is deeply rooted in Britain’s history, with a heritage dating back to 1516. It is mandated to provide a comprehensive delivery service without which Britain cannot function.

Although we write fewer letters to each other today, we will always need a postal service for official documents such as court summons and the like.

So when Royal Mail was privatized 11 years ago, the company was mandated to deliver six days a week across the country. In return, he was freed from his pension obligations – which remained on the Government’s books – and received valuable property such as the site of the Mount Pleasant sorting office in central London.

In other words, it is not a normal private company. It cannot be allowed to go bankrupt.

To its credit, Labor has proposed in its manifesto to "closely examine" the £3.6bn acquisition.

Private buyers of utilities understand these types of situations very well. They know they can put their businesses in debt as much as they want. They can sell assets left and right.

No matter what happens, the Government will always bail them out if everything goes wrong.

So why can’t heir apparent Sir Keir Starmer avoid a potential catastrophe and simply block the deal?

The Labor leader has committed to almost nothing. But if you had to commit to one thing, it should be that International Distribution Services (the parent company of Royal Mail) remains a publicly traded company on the UK Stock Exchange, where it is regulated by the UK authorities.

If Kretinsky were allowed to privatize the company, there would be a scandalous lack of scrutiny of its operations.

Labor has already promised to nationalize most passenger rail services within five years of coming to power; So what is stopping the party from making a sensible promise on Royal Mail?

It is true that the company needs better management to fulfill its public service obligation. But telling a foreign billionaire is completely crazy.