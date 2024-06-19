Rory McIlroy’s marriage crisis may have led to his epic US Open choke, psychologist says

Rory McIlroy’s emotional turmoil amid a very public marital crisis may be the reason behind his collapse at the US Open, a leading psychologist has revealed.

The Northern Irishman topped the leaderboard, two shots up with just five holes left, as he attempted to claim a fifth major title over the weekend, before ultimately losing in heartbreaking fashion to Bryson DeChambeau in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

He missed two relatively easy putts that would have clinched the title, just days after announcing a sudden U-turn in his decision to divorce his wife.

Now lead author Judy James has attributed her spectacular collapse to her marriage being in the eye of “a perfect storm” and her emotional ebb and flow at the bottom.

She said that, inevitably, the emotional anguish of recent weeks when he filed to end his eight-year marriage by serving his wife Erica Stoll, 36, with divorce papers at their family home, had passed bill to the star.

Rory McIlroy pictured at the US Open after losing to Bryson DeChambeau

This divorce decision came after he was widely rumored to be attracted to recently separated CBS TV golf reporter Amanda Balionis when the couple shared a flirtatious interview.

But then, less than a month later, McIlroy made a stunning 180 after he and his wife held secret meetings and agreed to try to save their marriage.

And Mrs James believes this surprise in the build-up to the US Open may explain why she blew it.

Paradoxically, Mrs James also said that his marital problems may have been the catalyst for his incredible form that brought him so close to clinching the championship.

He said high-level athletes like McIlroy, 35, can become more focused and determined when faced with problems in their private lives.

Mrs James told MailOnline: ‘McIlroy appears to have been going through a perfect storm with his marital crisis.

“But it is not a fact that it can have a negative effect on his form.

“In fact, I could have made him more determined and resilient if he had been able to compartmentalize like many athletes do.

‘One of the biggest shapeshifters can be success.

‘When expectations are too high in any sport, some players doubt themselves and begin to give in.

“Adversity in their private lives can often have the opposite effect, making them more focused and stubbornly determined to prove themselves on the field or on the field, no matter what.”

After leaving the course following his loss and refusing to attend a press conference, McIlroy announced today that he would not participate in the next game on the golf calendar, the Travelers, and would instead “take a few weeks away from the game.” “.

James acknowledged that McIlroy’s two missed close-range putts that ultimately cost him the Open title had been calamitous for him, but insisted he should focus on the positives of what he had achieved by coming so close.

Rory McIlroy served divorce papers on his wife Erica Stoll (right) at their family home.

The couple allegedly met at their $22 million mansion in Florida and resolved their issues.

McIlroy has been romantically linked in recent weeks to CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis.

She said: “There is a saying in sports and business that to win you need to concentrate and aim for the spaces between the trees, not the trees themselves, which means that, like a car hurtling through a forest with failed brakes, you look for spaces to cross instead of fixing your eyes and thoughts on the trees that will cause you to crash.

‘McIlroy specifically talks about the “two missed putts on 16 and 18 on the final day”, but worryingly his words are more general and non-specific when he talks about “the positives” that “outweigh the negatives”, hinting at those cruel missed putts. he could be tormenting him right now when he should be focusing on his brilliance.

James added: “The perfect end to McIlroy’s week would have been a victory at the US Open and a victory in his private life, creating a physical and emotional momentum that would motivate him to achieve another victory at the Travelers.” Instead, he seems to have decided to stop at golf and take some time to “process everything.”

As for the body language shown in a short video clip of Rory and Erica, both once again sporting their wedding rings, with their three-year-old daughter Poppy, Ms James said they seemed “at an emotional low” , just as he had done later. the devastating loss of her in the field 24 hours earlier.

“McIlroy’s posture during the outing with his family seems similarly low in energy and recovery,” he said.

“As he separates, he seems to wobble his head and swing his rather limp-looking arms, although when he looks at his daughter and wife he seems to get a sort of mood lift with what looks like the beginnings of a smile, meaning that part of the counterattack could begin there.

“McIlroy will clearly have received years of training in self-motivation and may need to draw heavily on it right now to return to a state of invincible swagger.”

Perhaps time with his family away from the pressure of golf could be the key to getting him back on track.

He added: “Erica seems relaxed and quite unfazed by all the drama here, keeping her attention on her young daughter but showing no signs of worrying about either her daughter or Rory.

“As he walks away from them, she doesn’t cast worried glances in his direction, but when she looks to talk to him, she smiles immediately, suggesting a desire to make life as normal and drama-free as possible, but also to try to raise Rory’s mood with her own smile, it seems to work.’

Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica and daughter Poppy after winning the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship

He said McIlroy’s state of mind and mentality would be the key to whether he can recover from his lowest point: “Golf is about precision and calmness in the body. It is a sport that has no hiding places or excuses when you are in field.

‘Often the biggest obstacle a golfer faces is his own mind.

‘The pressures can be enormous, but they often only become a problem if they turn into fear and stress, which affects muscle tension and mood. ‘