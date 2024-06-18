Rory McIlroy’s choke at the US Open was like watching a car crash. But will he define him forever? Not a possibility, writes OLIVER HOLT

In some of the many vivid and closely watched assessments of Rory McIlroy’s horrific collapse on the final holes of the US Open on Sunday, it was said and written that the way he handed victory to Bryson DeChambeau at Pinehurst would define him forever.

I do not agree with that. Experience teaches you that extraordinary athletes are capable of extraordinary things. Throw them out and you have an equal chance of looking stupid at some point reasonably soon. Believe me, I’ve been there and done that. More than once.

Sometimes, an athlete like McIlroy, who is, after all, already one of the best golfers Europe has produced, digs deeper into his greatness to rediscover his extraordinaryness, just when everyone says it’s all gone forever.

So yes, he choked on Sunday, there’s no doubt about that. I’ve watched that putt on the 16th hole, the one that was 2 feet, 6 inches from the hole, over and over again, the way it slurps the rim of the cup like a loose tongue and then wriggles back out.

It’s like watching a car accident. It’s like being curious as you walk through the rubble. It is a harbinger of what is to come. It’s a harbinger of the second miss on the 18th, the one that cost McIlroy at least a tiebreaker as he sought his first major win in a decade.

Rory McIlroy suffered another major heartbreak at the end of a dramatic US Open on Sunday

The Northern Irishman missed two short putts on the last three holes at Pinehurst

But define it forever? Actually? Maybe if he retires tomorrow and lives out the rest of his days in seclusion in a fishing hut in Donegal, it will define him forever. Otherwise, the way McIlroy handed the victory to DeChambeau will define him until the Open at Royal Troon begins almost exactly a month from now.

When Goran Ivanisevic lost his third consecutive Wimbledon men’s singles final to Pete Sampras in 1998, after previous losses to Sampras and Andre Agassi, people said that defeat would define him too.

So it was. He until he achieved one of the greatest victories of all time at Wimbledon by beating Pat Rafter in five sets on People’s Monday three years later.

So McIlroy will get his first chance at redemption in Scotland next month. And then next April, when he tees off on the plateau in front of the clubhouse and the old oak tree at Augusta, trying to win the Masters and have another chance to write his legacy.

When he plays his next US Open, at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania a year from now, he will have another chance. And if he wins one of them, any of them, it is that victory that will define him, because it will represent the way he defeated the demons that invaded him at Pinehurst.

Imagine if you won the Masters now and completed the Grand Slam of your career. Imagine if he wins the US Open after what happened on Sunday. Imagine how much more it will mean and what you will say about it.

McIlroy’s collapse left Bryson DeChambeau (pictured) available to win his second US Open

There are those who feel, especially after Sunday, that they have no strength. I am not one of them. Some clearly believe that they no longer have the emotional strength to perform work in a specialty.

American television analyst and former player Brandel Chamblee made an interesting observation after the tournament. “Golf is only difficult when you worry,” he said. And it’s clear that McIlroy wants to win another major more than anything. Our view of him has become more nuanced as he and we have gotten older, and that has never been more true than now.

That seems like a good thing. Athletes are more interesting when they have an interior. It’s easier to relate to them when they’re flawed, like the rest of us.

McIlroy is compulsive and complex. His on-again, off-again divorce hints at that. His attitude toward the Saudi separatist LIV Golf series appears to have softened considerably. It has become clear that he has made many enemies within the game. Some view his public statements with some skepticism. All of which is another way of saying that McIlroy is a normal person.

He is abnormally talented, but talent does not insulate anyone from the stresses and strains of life. In many ways, as golf has painfully discovered in recent weeks, a life in the spotlight can accentuate those tensions.

Despite monumental collapse, this US Open campaign won’t define McIlroy

Imagine the stress McIlroy must have endured in recent weeks due to the strains in his personal life.

Yet somehow he went out to Pinehurst and managed to put all that aside and play one of the best majors of his life.

It’s hard to overstate how impressive that was. It’s hard to fathom the kind of mental strength that must have been required to play so brilliantly.

However, we are told that those two missed putts on the 16th and 18th will define him forever. No possibility.

McIlroy is not perfect. He is human. He is fallible.

But he is one of those few people who makes the sport come alive when he stands next to a ball. He makes golf come alive more than any other player on tour.

When he wins his next major, that will be his epitaph. That will define him, not a couple of missed putts on Pinehurst No 2.

Gehi gives us one less thing to worry about

England may not have set the Euros on fire with their scrappy 1-0 victory over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday afternoon, but, beyond Jude Bellingham’s stellar performance, there was at least one reason for quiet satisfaction in England’s camp. The build-up to the match had been filled with concern about England’s defense and, in particular, how the Serbians would attack Marc Guehi.

As it happened, far from being a weak link, Guehi was England’s standout player at the back. When the team needed him, he showed up. If anything, he helped John Stones during the match and not the other way around. He was more responsible than anyone for England keeping a clean sheet.

Maybe we don’t need to worry so much about defense anymore.

Marc Guehi’s performance at the heart of the English defense will help calm some nerves

Clarke advanced… now his players should

Following Scotland’s humiliating 5-1 defeat to Germany in Munich on Friday, Steve Clarke took his place on stage for the post-match press conference. At times like that, you discover a few things about managers.

Clarke is rarely cheerful and she didn’t change that habit. But he answered all the questions. And when the UEFA moderator tried to avoid further questioning, Clarke realized that a couple of Scottish journalists had not had a chance to speak and insisted on staying to answer his questions too.

He didn’t seem like a man derailed by what happened. In fact, quite the opposite. If his players had seen him, they would have seen a man confident that he and they could fix things.