Rory McIlroy WILL WIN several more majors despite dramatic US Open collapse, Bryson DeChambeau insists after securing victory at Pinehurst

Bryson DeChambeau has no doubt that Rory McIlroy will bounce back from his extraordinary collapse at the US Open and win many more major championships.

DeChambeau triumphed at the end of an incredible and dramatic day at Pinehurst, securing his second US Open title only after McIlroy missed two shots from within four feet on the final three holes.

It meant McIlroy’s decade-long wait for a fifth major continues. The Northern Irishman has recorded 20 top-ten finishes since he won the 2014 PGA Championship.

McIlroy made a quick exit from Pinehurst after even more heartbreak. He bogeyed three of the last four holes, missing short par putts on the 16th (2 feet 6 inches) and 18th (3 feet 9 inches).

“I never wish that on anyone,” DeChambeau said. ‘I was a little lucky. Rory didn’t make a couple of putts that he could have made.

DeChambeau won his first major at the 2020 US Open and had to endure four years (and several near misses) before winning here, thanks to a notable up and down. The American is confident that McIlroy will join the four he won between 2011 and 2014.

“He will win several more major championships. There’s no question,” DeChambeau said.

‘I think the fire in him is going to continue to grow. I have nothing but respect for the way he plays golf…he’s a determined individual.’

He added: “Rory is one of the best to ever play the game.” Being able to fight a great guy like him is pretty special… I would love to have many more battles with him. It would be very fun. But Rory will at some point.

DeChambeau revealed how he exorcised his demons to win after those years of pain.

“It was knowing how good my game is, what a great place I’m in, and continuing to execute knowing that the stats would eventually fall in my favor,” he said.

‘Hope. Golf, it’s a game of luck. “You have to be very lucky and get ahead.”

DeChambeau, who finished second at the PGA Championship and sixth at the Masters this year, added: “I knew that if I could give my 100% effort on every shot, it would give me a good chance this week, just like I did.” on the PGA, just like I did in the Masters.