Rory McIlroy spotted again WITHOUT wedding ring despite Erica Stoll divorce U-turn while playing alongside Scottie Scheffler in US Open first round

Rory McIlroy arrived at Pinehurst No. 2 for the first round of the US Open on Thursday without his wedding ring, despite calling off his divorce from Erica Stoll earlier this week.

The 35-year-old played alongside world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and PGA Championship winner Xander Schuaffele this afternoon in the major championship, the first tournament since the explosive news of his divorce.

Nearly a month after filing divorce papers, McIlroy dramatically scrapped his plans to separate from Stoll, his wife of the past seven years, after realizing his best future with three-year-old daughter Poppy was in the equation. like a united family.”

The Northern Irishman’s attorney, Thomas Sasser, filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal on his behalf Tuesday afternoon at the Palm Beach County Courthouse, before the court officially closed the case.

After the dramatic turnaround, McIlroy appeared to be in good spirits as he began his latest quest to end his decade-long drought. However, when he stepped onto the first tee in North Carolina, he once again was not wearing his wedding ring.

He addressed speculation surrounding his relationship status in a statement to The Guardian on Tuesday, saying: ‘There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to every rumor is nonsense.

‘Over the past few weeks, Erica and I realized that our best future was to be a united family. Fortunately, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

The reconciliation appears to have done wonders for the PGA Tour star’s golf game, as he showed no signs of an emotional hangover during the first few holes of the major championship.

He quickly found himself in the red with consecutive birdies at the fourth and fifth.

He chipped in from the outside for birdie four on the par-five fifth and, as he waved to his adoring fans, raised his hand, showing his clearly ringless left ring finger.

McIlroy was last seen wearing his wedding ring while lifting the trophy at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, a day before filing for divorce on May 13.

McIlroy dramatically scrapped his plans to split from Erica Stoll, his wife of the past seven years.

But he was still seen without his wedding ring during the first round of the US Open on Thursday (right) after previously wearing it on his left hand (left).

McIlroy’s change of heart may have been prompted by fears of paying out a large portion of his $257 million fortune to lawyers, his friends believe.

According to friends close to him, the four-time Major winner was increasingly concerned that the division could rack up millions of dollars in legal fees.

A friend said: “Maybe the cold realization of exactly how much the divorce could cost him was a hard blow.”

‘McIlroy has amassed a fortune of more than £200 million ($257 million) and his projected career earnings are expected to be more than double that figure.

Surely he didn’t want to see all the money he had accumulated diminish.

“It would have been a huge waste if millions ended up in lawyers’ pockets.”

On May 13, Erica, 36, received documents at the couple’s marital home in Jupiter, Florida, informing her that McIlroy, 35, wanted to end their marriage.

McIlroy and CBS reporter Amanda Balionis had sparked rumors of a romance between the two, especially after fans noticed her wedding ring was noticeably absent in recent photos.

But on the eve of the US Open, the world No. 3 revealed that he had saved his marriage to Stoll.

The petition gave him 20 days to file a countersuit or risk the court granting the divorce by default, however, Dailymail.com exclusively revealed that he did not file any response or even register a lawyer before the deadline of the 2nd. of June.

After filing for divorce from Stoll, McIlroy had been linked to CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis, 38, whom he was seen hugging after an interview at the recent RBC Canadian Open.

Balionis is married to soccer coach Bryn Renner, but was recently spotted without her wedding ring, leaving golf fans wondering how close she and McIlroy had become.

However, the World No. 3 put those rumors to rest by confirming that he is back with Stoll.