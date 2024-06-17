Rory McIlroy puts his wedding ring back on as he and wife Erica Stoll play happy families after a shocking divorce. A 180 degree turn and the golf star’s collapse at the US Open during a day with his daughter Poppy.

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll formed a united front as they enjoyed a day out with their three-year-old daughter, Poppy, on Monday.

The golf star was spotted in Juno Beach, Florida, with his wife and adorable mini-me less than 24 hours after his humiliating collapse in the final holes of the US Open at Pinehurst.

The trio gathered for what may have been a belated Father’s Day celebration at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center, near their sprawling $22 million Jupiter home.

Last week, the golfer dramatically scrapped his plans to divorce his wife of seven years.

It came less than a month after she was served with divorce papers at her Florida home.

Both McIlroy and Stoll wore their wedding rings for the outing, which came just days after the Northern Irishman dramatically scrapped his plans to divorce his wife of seven years.

The blonde beauty cut a casual figure in a beige T-shirt, jeans and flip-flops, while the former world number one looked equally relaxed in a black shirt, gray shorts and a baseball cap.

They smiled at Poppy, who walked between the couple, and McIlroy sweetly held her hand as they headed towards their car.