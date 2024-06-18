Rory McIlroy breaks silence on US Open implosion at Pinehurst, announces shocking breakup from golf amid Erica Stoll marriage drama

Rory McIlroy described his collapse at the US Open as “probably the toughest day” of his career and has withdrawn from this week’s Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Holding a two-stroke lead, McIlroy made three bogeys over the final five holes, missing two putts from a combined distance of seven feet. He left the field a few minutes after Bryson DeChambeau’s victory and announced Monday that he won’t return to one until next month, in Scotland.

In a statement on social media, McIlroy said: “Yesterday was a tough day, probably the toughest I have had in my almost 17 years as a professional golfer.

‘First of all, I would like to congratulate Bryson. He is a worthy champion and exactly what professional golf needs right now. I think we can all agree on that.

‘As I reflect on my week, I will regret a few things over the course of the tournament, mainly the two missed putts on the 16th and 18th on the final day. But, as I always try to do, I will look at the positives of the week that far outweigh the negatives.

Rory McIlroy spoke for the first time about his dramatic implosion at the US Open

Mcilroy was a picture of devastation after wasting the US Open with two shocking putts

‘As I said at the beginning of the tournament, I feel closer than ever to winning my next major championship.

‘The only word I would describe my career is resilient. I have proven my resilience time and time again over the past 17 years and I will do so again.

“I’m going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and prepare for my defense of the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open at Royal Troon.”

The Scottish Open takes place on July 11, meaning McIlroy has almost a month until his next competition.

Monday’s statement is McIlroy’s first comment since his catastrophic collapse. He fled the field just minutes after DeChambeau earned the victory and refused to speak to the media.

And McIlroy’s time away from golf also comes amid a turbulent time in his personal life.

Last week, on the eve of the US Open, he announced that he was calling off his divorce from his wife of seven years, Erica Stoll.

Just a month ago, before the PGA Championship in May, McIlroy announced that he and Erica were separating because their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

But on Tuesday before the tournament, McIlroy said in a statement: “There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate.” Responding to every rumor is nonsense.

‘Over the past few weeks, Erica and I realized that our best future was to be a united family. Fortunately, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

On Monday, the couple was photographed together for the first time since the divorce was called off. They were seen spending time with their daughter, Poppy.

McIlroy was only scheduled to play in this week’s tournament before the Scottish Open on July 11.

The 35-year-old will follow that event with the Open at Royal Troon, his last chance of the year to end his 10-year Major drought.