Room star Jacob Tremblay, 17, celebrates his high school graduation and makes fans ‘feel so old’… after starring in an Oscar-winning film nine years earlier.

Jacob Tremblay officially graduated high school and celebrated the special milestone on his Instagram home page on Tuesday, leading fans to “feel so old.”

The 17-year-old Canadian actor starred in the 2015 Oscar-winning film Room when he was just nine years old alongside Brie Larson.

The star, who also voiced the character Flounder in The Little Mermaid last year, uploaded a series of photos wearing a cap and gown as she graduated from Walnut Grove High School.

He also included a clip that was taken during the ceremony when he walked on stage to receive his diploma.

One of the speakers announced Jacob and he appeared in front of the audience to cheers and applause. The host shared that the star “hopes to continue his career in the film industry” after graduating.

Another short reel showed Tremblay sitting in a chair among his classmates and striking a humorous pose toward the camera.

Lastly, she included a class photo as students gathered to take a photo in front of the school while wearing their graduation attire.

In the caption of the latest post, Jacob simply wrote to his 1.1 million followers: ‘Congratulations to the WGSS Class of 2024!’

Social media users took to the comments section to share their excitement over the big step in their life. However, others were asked to share how old they felt.

One wrote, “Bro you were just a baby like 2 months ago,” while another added, “I feel so old you literally graduated high school.”

‘How did you go from 6 years old to 18?’ one fan wrote, while one shared: “Jacob grew up too fast for anyone’s liking.”

Another wrote: “bro was in the room two months ago what happened,” and one Instagram user wrote: “I refuse to believe you graduated.”

‘I can’t believe you graduated and time goes by so quickly! Congratulations!!’ and one fan added: ‘bro, weren’t you a kid like a year ago?’

In 2015, Tremblay starred in the critically acclaimed psychological drama Room, with other actors including Brie Larson and Joan Allen.

The premise continues: “A little boy is captive in a room with his mother since birth, so he has never known the outside world,” according to an official. IMDB synopsis.

The film earned four Academy Award nominations, with Larson winning Best Actress.

Tremblay’s performance was also met with positive reception and the actor won the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer in 2016.

During his acceptance speech at the time, he gushed that the award was “super cool,” adding, “This is the best day of my life!”

‘First I want to thank all the critics who voted for me. “It must be a very tough vote because of all the other big players in this category.”

She then gave a sweet shout-out to the cast and crew involved in Room, adding, “I think working together made this movie happen.” And this award is not just for me for that, it is for all of you too.”

To conclude, the star sent his love to his parents and revealed that he planned to put his award next to ‘my Millennium Falcon.’

In early February of this year, Tremblay appeared on the Today show with Paul Walter Hauser to promote his film, Orion And The Dark, and also had the opportunity to celebrate his high school graduation.

At the time, the star was asked if she had already attended a graduation ceremony due to finishing school a semester early.

‘No not yet. There is a kind of end of the year because I graduated a semester early. So I will try to reduce the time to get there,” Jacob explained.

Suddenly, the Today hosts began playing Pomp & Circumstance to stage a spontaneous ceremony for the actor.

Al Roker told Tremblay: ‘You know, since Jacob you didn’t get your diploma, your ceremony, we have something here for you. We have your cap and gown.

After putting on his cap and gown, the Wonder actor received a “diploma,” with Roker explaining, “Better than a diploma, we have a certificate signed by all of us and Paul.”

Jacob gushed to the hosts: ‘Oh, thank you so much. Oh, this is wonderful.’ It was then revealed that they had gotten Star Wars star Mark Hamill to share a special video for Tremblay.

‘Hi Jacob, I’m your old friend Mark Hamill and I wanted to congratulate you on your graduation. I can not believe it. Where does the time go? I’ve known you since you were much, much shorter than me and now not so much.

He added: “Anyway, congratulations on this milestone in your life and I wish you all the best and continued success.”

Then Jacob said, ‘What just happened? That was amazing,’ adding that Hamill is ‘one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.’

Aside from Room, Tremblay has starred in other films such as The Little Mermaid (2023), Good Boys (2019), and Luca (2021).