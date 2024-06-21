Romeo Beckham is spotted with a mystery brunette in the back of a taxi in Paris after his girlfriend Mia Regan appears to have moved out of their love nest.

He is said to have love problems after his girlfriend Mia Regan was seen leaving their love nest.

And Romeo Beckham was spotted jumping into the back of a taxi with a mystery woman as he left Costes restaurant during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

The footballer, 21, wore an 80s-inspired biker look, with a pale blue leather jacket and trendy black sunglasses.

His pretty companion was dressed in black and sporting a leather jacket and a black bag with a gold chain handle.

Romeo was seen with a big smile on his face as he jumped into the back of the vehicle after his excursion to the five-star hotel.

His exit comes after he sparked new romance rumors after liking a series of photos posted by a stunning model.

He appears to have been eyeing Bolton-born Lily Rowland, whose other notable Instagram followers include Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho.

Romeo’s girlfriend Mia sparked speculation he had moved out of their love nest after she was seen moving boxes into a house in east London in April.

Lily, 20, is part of talent management agency Muse and has appeared in fashion adverts for brands including ASOS, White Fox and PrettyLittleThing.

Her Instagram page is filled with sultry lingerie photos, as well as snaps from exotic vacations and luxury city breaks, as well as trips to the Coachella Music Festival.

She is also considered a beauty influencer and TikTok creator, known for her makeup tutorials and “getting ready videos” on her TikTok account, which has 2.7 million followers.

Lily’s father Steve Rowland, who is separated from her mother Rebecca, is a big fan of Manchester City, local rivals to Romeo’s father David’s beloved Manchester United.

Lily is also a City fan and has been going to games since she was young.

Romeo Beckham has sparked new romance rumors after liking a series of photos posted by stunning model Lily Rowland.

Arsenal fan Romeo was recently spotted on a night out with his brother Brooklyn in Beverly Hills after his girlfriend Mia appeared to move out of their apartment.

The couple dated for five years but split weeks after moving in together in January, and both posted messages on their social media accounts declaring that they are now friends.

Romeo wrote: “Mooch and I broke up after 5 years of love.”

He added: “We still love and respect each other very much,” before explaining that “we still have a strong friendship and always will.”

Mia wrote: ‘This is Ro, we’ve grown up together since we were 16!

“Love takes different forms and paths as you mature,” he added. “We are not together romantically, but we share a lot of love for each other… after 5 years we became friends.”

However, the couple appeared to confirm they were back together when they were spotted holding hands during an outing in March.

The model was part of the Beckham family and collaborated with Victoria in 2022 with the launch of a denim collection.

Speaking of Mia, Victoria said Fashion: ‘Mia has always had a unique approach to fashion and styling. “I love that she’s fun and that she’s not afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style, which is reflected in her capsule.”

Romeo is currently on the books of Brentford FC, where he plays for the club’s B team.

He signed a one-year deal with the Bees last year after joining from Inter Miami, his father’s MLS team.

Last April, Brentford director of football Phil Giles insisted that Romeo’s signing was based on his ability.

He told the High Performance Podcast: “We brought Romeo on loan from Inter Miami for our B team and it was one of the most read stories that day on the website and on Twitter.

“It was in no way a public relations stunt. The idea that occurred to Romeo is that we have relationships in football, he was looking for a place to train in England because he is an Inter Miami player.

“We said, of course, but we still didn’t look beyond the process: is he going to contribute to that environment as a player and also as a character? If he had come in and said, ‘I’m a Beckham,’ it would have been a disaster for us.

“But he’s not like that at all, he’s like his father in the sense that he’s a humble guy with a good work ethic and wants to put in extra hours on the training round.” Sometimes you have to slow it down a little.

“The bottom line is that it doesn’t matter if you are a seasoned professional or a young player, the character has to be right.”