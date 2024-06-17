Rod Stewart is booed by his fans after showing his support for Ukraine during a concert in East Germany, with a crowd booing the huge image of President Zelensky.

Sir Rod Stewart was greeted with a torrent of boos and jeers from a crowd of 12,000 after an image of the Ukrainian flag and Volodymyr Zelensky was carried onto the stage behind him during a concert in Germany this weekend.

The London-born singer, 79, has been vocal in his support for Ukraine and supported a family of seven refugees fleeing the Russian invasion by helping them with accommodation and bills.

Sir Rod has used his 1991 song Rhythm Of My Heart, which he has described as a war song, throughout his tours as a dedication to Ukraine.

Before performing the song at the Quarterback Immobilien Arena in the eastern German city of Leipzig on Friday, he displayed the Ukrainian flag along with a photo of the Ukrainian president on a large screen and performed a salute.

The star, dressed in a bright blue jacket over a yellow shirt, declared: “Fuck Putin!” before launching into her performance of the 1991 hit.

But the stunt didn’t go down well with the crowd, as boos, shouts and whistles echoed throughout the arena.

Leipzig: Whistles, boos, because #Rod Stewart solidarity with Ukraine. I’m sure he does that at his concerts everywhere, but he only gets a reaction like that in dark Germany. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/PvKHb0VMNc — Voice of Ukraine (@VoiceUkraine) June 16, 2024

Stewart is seen standing on stage in front of the image of the Ukrainian flag at his concert in Leipzig.

Rod Stewart performs on stage during his One Last Time tour

Sir Rod began taking this stance in 2022 in a series of programmes, telling the PA news agency: “When the war started, we in this house were shocked beyond shock.

“Because I was born right after the war and my family got through World War II, and to see another ground war with tanks, I never thought we’d say the day, it was just shocking and now it’s incredible.” ‘

He organized with his family to rent trucks full of supplies and drove them to the Ukrainian border, before using the same vehicles to transport a group of refugees to safety in Berlin.

Meanwhile, in interviews, the rock star has expressed his opinion on the importance of supporting Ukraine and has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin as an “imbecile”, without wavering from his stance on the conflict.

But it appears his outspoken nature and onstage activism infuriated the German crowd, perhaps a testament to the growing sense of war fatigue that has gripped European citizens as Ukraine’s allies continue to impose sanctions against Moscow and send billions of military and humanitarian aid to Kiev. .

It also comes days after Germany’s right-wing AfD party, which has long criticized the amount of aid given to Ukraine, made significant gains in European elections.

Sir Rod seemed perturbed by the unexpected reaction and reportedly muttered “thank you for being so kind” before continuing with the set list.

Elsewhere, the measure has proven more popular.

The singer performed in Berlin on Saturday night, just a day after the concert in Leipzig, and the ‘F*** Putin’ stunt was met with applause, German press said.

Sir Rod will return to Germany to perform at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg on Thursday, the Lanxess Arena in Cologne on June 25 and the Olympiahalle in Munich on June 28.

A representative for Sir Rod has been asked for comment.

The backlash to the singer’s stunt came as representatives from more than 90 countries arrived in Lucerne, Switzerland, for a summit dedicated to drawing up a “roadmap to peace” between Russia and Ukraine.

After two days of talks, nearly 80 countries yesterday afternoon called for Ukraine’s “territorial integrity” to be the basis of any peace deal ending Russia’s two-year war.

But some key developing nations at the Swiss conference did not approve of the statement, and the event was marred by the absence of Russia, which was not invited.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a V sign as he addresses the closing press conference of the Ukraine Peace Summit at the luxury Burgenstock resort near Lucerne on June 16, 2024.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (center) looks at documents as he attends a plenary session of the Ukraine Peace Summit, at the luxury resort of Burgenstock, near Lucerne.

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (L), the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the Federal President of Switzerland, Viola Amherd, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend the closing press conference during the Ukraine Peace Summit on June 16, 2024

Attendees during the plenary session of the Ukraine Peace Summit near Lucerne, Switzerland, June 16, 2024

The all-out war since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has killed or injured hundreds of thousands of people, disrupted markets for goods such as grain and fertilizer, driven millions from their homes and driven a wedge between the West – which has sanctioned Moscow – and Russia, China and some other countries.

About 100 delegations, mostly Western countries, attended the conference that was billed as a first step toward peace.

Among them were presidents and prime ministers of France, Germany, Great Britain, Japan, Poland, Argentina, Ecuador, Kenya and Somalia. The Vatican was also represented and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on behalf of the United States.

India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates – represented by foreign ministers or lower-level envoys – were among the countries that did not sign the final document, which focused on issues of nuclear security, food security and prisoner exchange.

Brazil, an ‘observer’, also did not sign, while China did not attend.

The final document signed by 78 countries said that the UN Charter and “respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty can and will serve as a basis for achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

This has been a failure for Putin, who wants Ukraine to give up more territory and move away from its hopes of joining the NATO military alliance for a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s allies now face the task of trying to maintain momentum toward peace.

As evidence of war fatigue and other concerns, only about half of the UN member countries participated.

It was unclear why some developing countries attending did not back the final declaration, but they may be hesitant to irritate Russia or have cultivated a middle ground between Moscow, its ally China and Western powers backing kyiv.