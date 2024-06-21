Roberto Baggio breaks his silence after being beaten and locked up by armed robbers as he describes the “violence” of the “lightning attack” on his terrified family in their Italian villa.

Italian football legend Roberto Baggio has opened up about the “violence” he and his family suffered after armed robbers launched a “lightning attack” on them while they were watching the Euro 2024 match between Spain and Italy at their home.

Baggio, 57, was at his home in Altavilla Vicentina, a small town in northern Italy about an hour’s drive from Venice, around 10 p.m. local time, when the gang of five burst in.

As Il Divin Codino, The Divine Ponytail in English, attempted to fight off the thugs, he was hit on the head with the butt of a gun, before he and his family were locked in a room.

Thieves stole watches, jewelery and money, the value of which is currently unknown, from the isolated farm where he and his family have lived for 15 years.

The Ballon d’Or winner, who scored 27 goals in 56 international matches for his national team, managed to get his family out of the room they were locked in, but not before the thieves escaped. Corriere della Sera He reported that the robbery occurred over 40 minutes.

He married his long-time partner, Andreina Fabbi (pictured) in 1989.

Baggio was left with stitches on his forehead (Pictured in a match against Spain in 2004)

The couple had three children together: Valentina (pictured, center left), born in 1990, Mattia (pictured, center right), born in 1994, and Leonardo (pictured, left), born in 2005.

Investigating police officers were provided with CCTV footage to assist in their investigation.

Meanwhile, Baggio had to go to a hospital in Arzignano, about eight kilometers from his home, to receive treatment for his forehead injury, for which he received stitches.

Speaking to Italian media through his agent Vittorio Petrone, Baggio said: ‘First of all, my family and I want to thank everyone for the great love we have received. Thank you very much.’

‘In similar circumstances anything can happen, and fortunately the violence suffered only caused a few stitches on my person, bruises and a lot of fear. Now all that remains is to overcome the fear.’

Petrone told Italian media: “The lightning attack, in broad daylight, did not allow the activation of the best security systems with which the villa is equipped.

‘Now, based on what happened, we will further reinforce the daytime detection systems throughout the perimeter.

‘Only when they beat you do you realize the wounds left by an episode of violence and oppression suffered in your home, with your family. Roberto once again amazed me with the clarity and strength of spirit that he expressed immediately after the attack he suffered.

‘I am sure that Roberto will once again be the pillar that his entire family can rely on to leave this brutal attack behind. Investigators are working hard to bring the culprits to justice.’

While none of his family members were injured, they were left terrified by the incident at their home, which is reportedly located on an isolated piece of land surrounded by countryside and woods.

The farm, a rustic country farmhouse, is made up of several floors that were designed to house his family and an agricultural business.

The central living room of the house overlooks the large garden, which houses several braziers used for cooking meat outside, as well as a pergola.

The home also has a private gym that the family uses to maintain physical well-being.

The Italian legend spent his entire 22-year sporting career in Italy, playing for the country’s three most decorated clubs, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan, as well as other smaller clubs.

While he won two Serie A titles in this time, his legacy was somewhat tarnished by his infamous missed penalty in the 1994 World Cup final against Brazil.

An injury in 1985, just three years into his career, threatened to end his time as a footballer. The incident changed him profoundly and he converted from Catholicism to Buddhism.

Baggio and his family (pictured) were locked in a room by thieves

Roberto Baggio (pictured) had to go to hospital to be treated for his forehead injury, for which he received stitches

Baggio spent his entire 22-year sporting career in Italy

He is often considered one of the best players in the world (pictured front row with other Italian football legends on June 3)

Baggio was known as The Divine Ponytail, a nickname given to him for his extravagant haircut.

His religion became such a deep part of his identity that he proudly wore the colors of his religious school, Nichiren Buddhism, on his captain’s armband.

The band also carried the Japanese motto “We win”. We must win.’

His strong Buddhist belief allowed him to forge a strong bond with Japan, where he is popular. Baggio has appeared in several football-themed cartoons and video games published in the country.

But he never abandoned his Catholic roots and married his long-time partner, Andreina Fabbi, in 1989 in a Catholic ceremony.

The couple had three children: Valentina, born in 1990, Mattia, born in 1994, and Leonardo, born in 2005.

In addition to being a successful footballer, he was a businessman and owner of a sporting goods store in Thiene, Vicenza, called Baggio Sport, which had to close in 2012 after a series of losses following the global recession of 2008.

All of his children live with him on his remote farm in northern Italy.

After retiring from football, he became a senior official of the Italian Football Federation, presiding over the organization’s technical section.

But in 2013, after three years in the role, he resigned, alleging that the sporting body did not listen to his recommendations on how to nurture young talent.

Outside of football, he is heavily involved in charity work. He was named a Goodwill Ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and helped fund hospitals, raise money for disaster victims and raise funds to combat bird flu.

The Divine Ponytail has also used his football skills to raise money for charities, taking part in several fundraising matches, including a 2008 friendly between Milan and Florentina which raised money for ALS treatment.

He also participated in the 2014 Peace Party in Rome, to raise funds for Scholas, a project that aims to connect schools and educational networks of different cultures and beliefs around the world.

Baggio played alongside Diego Maradona, Carlos Valderrama, Zinedine Zidane, Lionel Messi and Andrea Pirlo.

He received the 2010 Man of Peace Award for his charitable and social justice work, which was presented at the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Hiroshima, Japan.

Baggio is also a keen hunter and owns a ranch in Rivera, in southwestern Argentina, where he hunts wild animals.