Rishi Sunak’s bodyguard is arrested and suspended by the Metropolitan Police amid a major investigation into alleged betting on election date.

It has been revealed that a bodyguard of Rishi Sunak has been arrested in an investigation into alleged betting on election date.

An officer working as part of the Prime Minister’s escort team was suspended and subsequently arrested by the Metropolitan Police.

The Gambling Commission contacted the Met last Friday, which said it was investigating alleged bets placed by a police officer from its specialist royalty and protection command, the bbc reported for the first time.

The Met said the matter was “immediately referred to officers from the Met’s Professional Standards Directorate, who opened an investigation, and the officer was also removed from operational duties.”

On Monday the agent was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The individual was arrested and later released on bail, pending further investigations.

“The Gambling Commission continues to lead the investigation into the alleged gambling-related offences, and our investigation is taking place in parallel.”

A spokesperson said: ‘The Gambling Commission regulates gambling in the interests of consumers and the general public.

“This is an ongoing investigation and the commission is unable to provide further details at this time.”