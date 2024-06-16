Rishi Sunak was given a “secret briefing” after Putin’s feared Kazan nuclear submarine was spotted without warning off the coast of Scotland this month.

It has been revealed that Rishi Sunak received a “secret briefing” after a Russian nuclear submarine was spotted off the coast of Scotland earlier this month.

The Prime Minister and Defense Secretary Grant Shapps were alerted to the detection of a Russian Yasen-class submarine after an RAF surveillance aircraft tracked its movements along the west coast of Ireland to Scotland.

The 13,800-tonne Kazan submarine passed the British nuclear naval base at Faslane without crossing into British waters, prompting rapid reports to Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood, London, The Express reported.

Kazan was picked up by an RAF Poseidon P8 anti-submarine aircraft on 5 June, and was expected to head to Venezuela and Guyana, where British ships had recently been conducting patrols.

It finally arrived at Havana port on Wednesday, a stop that the United States and Cuba said did not pose a threat but was widely seen as a show of Russian force as tensions rise over the Ukraine war.

Russian Yasen-class submarine ‘Kazan’ passed through international waters near the United Kingdom

Rishi Sunak (pictured in Italy on June 14) was notified of the submarine’s appearance.

Military commanders were reportedly concerned that Kazan could be searching for vulnerabilities across the UK, The Express reported.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “The Royal Navy routinely monitors UK territorial waters and adjacent maritime areas to ensure compliance with maritime law, deter malign activity and protect our national interests.”

When the submarine came within 25 miles of the United States this week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States would also remain alert.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was no reason to worry and suggested such exercises were common practice.

“This is normal practice for all states, including such a large maritime power as Russia,” Peskov told reporters. “So we don’t see any cause for concern in this case.”

Cuba’s Foreign Ministry said the ships did not carry nuclear weapons, a statement echoed by U.S. officials.

Russian pro-war Telegram channels boasted that Kazan has “guided missile weapons” on board as it passes near the US coast, about 40 miles east of Florida.

Kazan, half submerged with its crew on deck, and the frigate Almirante Gorshkov arrived at the port of Havana on Wednesday after conducting training on “high-precision missile weapons” in the Atlantic Ocean.

The exercises involve attacking targets from a distance of more than 600 kilometers, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement, and follow an anti-aircraft fire exercise.

Both the Admiral Gorshkov and the Kazan are typically key ships in Putin’s nuclear strike force.

Cubans and tourists vacationing in Havana watched the ships from afar, and dozens lined up under the hot Caribbean sun for the chance to board the frigate.

“The United States has nothing to worry about,” said Havana resident Ariel Vera, a 55-year-old state worker who was among the first in line.

“Cuba is a country of peace and our Russian friends are coming on a friendly visit.”

The Russian ships are expected to remain in Havana until Sunday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

A classic American convertible car passes by as people watch Kazan at the port on June 12.

People with Russian flags look at the Russian nuclear-powered submarine Kazan in Havana

The port call in Kazan on Wednesday coincided with a meeting in Moscow between Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, as the two former Cold War allies further strengthen ties.

During the meeting, Rodríguez expressed his government’s “rejection of the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) towards the Russian border,” which, he said, “led to the current conflict in Europe, and especially between Moscow and kyiv,” he reported. A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba.

He also called for “a diplomatic, constructive and realistic solution” to the crisis.

Kazan’s arrival was seen in the West as reminiscent of the days of the Cold War and the Cuban Missile Crisis, when the United States confronted Cuba and the USSR.

Relations deteriorated until the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, a 13-day standoff considered the closest the world came to nuclear war when the United States learned that the USSR had secretly initiated missile shipments to Cuba.

The crisis was resolved diplomatically, when the United States secretly withdrew its missiles from Turkey and Italy and the USSR agreed to stop work on missile sites in Cuba.