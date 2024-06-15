Rishi Sunak warns Ukraine’s opponents they are “on the wrong side of history” as he meets the country’s leader Zelensky at war summit in Switzerland.

Rishi Sunak will warn Russia’s allies they are “on the wrong side of history” during a major international summit on Ukraine.

The Prime Minister, who has been pictured speaking to Volodymyr Zelensky at the event in Switzerland, will criticize countries supplying weapons and components to Vladimir Putin’s war effort.

The peace summit at the Buergenstock Resort, on a cliff overlooking Lake Lucerne, keeps Sunak away from the general election campaign.

He also attended the Trooping the Color ceremony in London on Saturday.

Dozens of heads of state and government are expected to attend the summit, making it the largest global meeting of leaders focused solely on Ukraine since the invasion began, but Russia was not invited, meaning there is no hope. of any substantial progress on a peace agreement.

Rishi Sunak will warn Russia’s allies they are “on the wrong side of history” during a major international summit on Ukraine. Pictured: Sunak arrives at the Ukraine Peace Summit in Lucerne, Switzerland

The Prime Minister will issue a warning to countries supplying weapons and components to Vladimir Putin’s war effort.

The Prime Minister was seen speaking with Volodymyr Zelensky at the event in Switzerland, which is the largest global meeting of leaders focused exclusively on Ukraine since the invasion began.

Russian President Putin has suggested that the summit is “just another ploy to divert everyone’s attention.”

But Mr Sunak will say: “Those who help Russia by providing weapons of war or components for those weapons should pay attention to this summit today.”

‘They should look at Bucha, Mariupol, Kharkiv and reflect on the choice they have made.

‘They are taking the side of the aggressor… and the wrong side of history.

‘Putin has no interest in genuine peace.

‘He has launched a sustained diplomatic campaign against this summit ordering countries to stay away, spinning a false narrative about his willingness to negotiate.

“We should ask Russia why it feels so threatened by a summit that discusses the basic principles of territorial integrity, food security and nuclear security.”

Mr Sunak will add: ‘From a position of strength, we must work with President Zelensky to establish the principles of a just and lasting peace, based on international law and the UN Charter.

‘That is the path to a permanent cessation of hostilities. It will show Ukraine that we will support them when they are ready for negotiations.

“And it will show Putin’s allies in North Korea, Iran and elsewhere that we will protect the right of all nations to determine their own future.”