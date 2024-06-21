Rishi Sunak warns Britons may ‘never’ be able to remove Labor from power if they win election, as he pleads with ‘frustrated’ voters not to ‘sleepwalk’ into becoming Starmer’s PM at manifesto launch in Wales.

Rishi Sunak warned today that Britons may “never” be able to remove Labor from power if they win the election.

The Prime Minister delivered the stark message as he launched the Conservatives’ Welsh manifesto, again accusing Keir Starmer of plotting tax rises.

Sunak admitted voters were “frustrated” but insisted he had “heard” the criticism and warned that sending a “message” to the government on election day could be disastrous.

“I warn you: don’t fall into the Labor Party trap, don’t sleepwalk until July 4,” he said.

‘I know you want to send us a message, but this is not a by-election. It will determine who will govern our country for the next five years and potentially much longer.

The Conservatives launched their Welsh manifesto near Rhyl this morning.

“Because if Labor comes in, they will change the rules, so it will be much harder to get them out.” They want to give 16-year-olds the vote not because, in principle, they think they are adults, but because they believe they will vote for them.

‘Once they have power, they will change all the rules to make sure they keep them. We can’t let that happen, friends, and only we conservatives can stop it.

Sunak urged voters to give the Conservatives another term after 14 years in power, saying: “Don’t let Labor come to power without vetting them, without seeing what their policies would mean for our country and the safety of your family.” “. Do you really know what you are going to achieve with the Labor Party?

Sunak also warned that Sir Keir will look to extend a “death tax” being considered in Labour-ruled Wales.

The Prime Minister has sounded the alarm over a potential £295m haul to bereaved families and also pledged to roll back the 20mph zones imposed on drivers in the country.

The Labour-led Welsh administration is currently holding consultations on scrapping the council tax exemption for homes in succession, which would hit grieving families with thousands of pounds in new taxes. Conservatives say this would be a double whammy, on top of the inheritance tax.

Sir Keir has previously described Wales as his party’s “model for what Labor can do across the UK”.

He has already pledged to follow the country’s lead by allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in elections, which the Conservatives say is an attempt to manipulate future polls because younger voters tend to vote Labor. .

Sunak warned that Sir Keir (pictured today in Scotland) will look to extend a “death tax” being considered in Labour-ruled Wales.

The Prime Minister was echoing a speech made by John Major before the 1992 election, in which the Conservative Prime Minister warned that a vote for the Labor Party could lead to the breakup of the United Kingdom due to the “appeasement” of nationalism. Scotsman on the part of the party.

Sir John also warned that a vote for Labor or pro-Brussels Liberal Democrats would see Britain join the euro and launch into a more integrated “federal Europe”.

The warning, four days before voting day, helped Sir John win a fourth term for the Conservatives after 13 years in power, despite opinion polls suggesting Labor was ahead.